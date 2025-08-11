Ford has unveiled what was described as its “Model T moment” as CEO Jim Farley revealed the company’s bold new strategy to tackle mounting competition from Chinese EV makers like BYD and Tesla: the Ford Universal EV Platform and accompanying Universal EV Production System.

This new architecture will underpin a family of affordable, software‑defined electric vehicles – starting with a four‑door midsize pickup, slated to debut in 2027 and priced around $30,000. Ford says the truck will deliver Mustang‑EcoBoost‑level sprinting and cabin space surpassing the Toyota RAV4, while the cargo space benefits from a front “frunk” and bed.

Ford CEO Jim Farley introduces the new plan

Key cost and production efficiencies include:

20 per cent fewer parts, 25 per cent fewer fasteners, and 15 per cent faster assembly.

A significantly lighter, simplified electrical harness – 4,000 feet shorter and about 22 lb lighter than the Mach‑E’s.

The truck will use prismatic lithium‑iron‑phosphate (LFP) batteries that double as a structural element and floor – no cobalt or nickel, less weight, lower cost, improved handling, and more interior room.

Ford is also ditching the traditional assembly line in favor of an “assembly tree” concept: three modular sub‑assemblies (front, middle, rear) built in parallel and joined later. This reduces workstations by up to 40 % and speeds up assembly.

The company is pouring $5 billion into this initiative – $2 billion to overhaul the Louisville Assembly Plant and $3 billion into the Michigan BlueOval Battery Park – to support EV production and battery supply. This investment will create nearly 4,000 jobs, mostly in Kentucky, though with a leaner workforce due to automation gains.

Farley calls it a do‑or‑die moment: “Not legacy automakers vs. each other, but Ford vs. Chinese OEMs like Geely and BYD.”

While the platform marks a pivotal shift, many vehicle details – like range, battery sizes, charging speeds, and the truck’s official name – remain under wraps. These will be unveiled closer to the 2027 launch.