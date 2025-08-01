Ford CEO Jim Farley has teased what he calls a “Model T moment” as the company prepares to unveil a major shift in its electric vehicle strategy next month.

The announcement, set for August 11, will take place in Kentucky and mark the debut of a new electric vehicle and EV platform – a pivotal move as Ford intensifies efforts to stay competitive, particularly against a rising wave of Chinese automakers.

“This is a big moment for us,” Farley told investors during a July 30 earnings call, in a report on Car and Driver. “We’re about to introduce a family of electric vehicles that offer outstanding technology, space, efficiency, and features – vehicles that we believe will reshape Ford’s future.”

The recently introduced Ford Ranger PHEV… now Ford says it has a major announcement coming on electrification

The strategy includes the launch of a new EV platform, developed by a small internal “skunkworks” team. Designed with flexibility in mind, the platform is expected to underpin multiple electric models, focusing on smaller, more affordable, and higher-volume offerings – areas where Chinese rivals like BYD and Xiaomi have rapidly gained ground.

Farley has previously voiced concern about the growing threat from Chinese EV brands. In a 2024 podcast interview, he admitted to daily driving a Xiaomi SU7 and finding it difficult to part with – an eye-opening experience that underscored Ford’s need for significant reinvention.

While full details of the new EV platform remain under wraps, the August event is expected to outline Ford’s broader electric roadmap and provide a clearer look at how the company plans to position itself in a fast-evolving global market.

With this next chapter, Ford is suggesting it will capture the same spirit of innovation that defined the original Model T more than a century ago for a new generation of electric drivers.