Ford Australia has launched the first plug-in hybrid van in Australia, as well as its E-Transit sibling,

with both due in local Ford showrooms in the third quarter of 2025. Orders for both are now open,

with pricing starting at $67,590 plus on-road costs for the PHEV and $77,590 +ORC for the EV.

Using a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor driving the front wheels, the

Ford Transit Custom PHEV makes a system power of 171kW. Using an 11.8kWh battery that can

be charged at up to 3.5kW for a four-hour charge time, the Transit Custom PHEV can travel up to a

claimed 54km of electric range.

The E-Transit Custom uses a 160kW/415Nm rear-mounted motor that draws power from a 64kWh

battery for a claimed driving range of up to 307km. The maximum DC fast charging rate is 125kW

for a 15 to 80 per cent charge in 32 minutes, while it can be AC charged at up to 11kW for a full

charge in just under seven hours.

Weighing between 1928kg and 1977kg for the PHEV (tare) and between 2114kg and 2163kg for

the EV, the new Transit Custom variants can tow a 2300kg braked trailer, while the GVM (gross

vehicle mass) ranges from 3225kg (PHEVs and E-Transit Sport) to 3350kg (E-Transit Trend), and

the GCM (gross combined mass) from 5225kg to 5350kg. Maximum payload capacity, based on kerb

weight, ranges between 1111kg to 1,06kg depending on the variant.

The Transit Custom PHEV features three EV drive modes: auto EV, EV now and EV later, to let drivers

choose how they want hybrid and electric power to operate. Auto EV lets the vehicle do the work itself, while EV now operates solely on electric power and EV later utilises the petrol engine to use the battery later.

Standard equipment for the Transit Custom PHEV Trend includes 16-inch steel wheels with wheel

covers, keyless start, automatic lights and wipers, a 13-inch touchscreen with an embedded

modem for live services, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, wireless charging,

single-zone climate control, power-folding mirrors, tear twin barn doors and safety features such as

adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, AEB, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-

traffic alert, exit warning, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera.

The Sport then adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-way electric driver’s seat, dual-zone climate

control, keyless entry, LED headlights, a bodykit, rear spoiler and exterior stripes.

Ford is yet to announce specifications for the E-Transit Custom, but they’re unlikely to differ

significantly from the PHEV variants.

Ford Transit Custom PHEV/EV pricing (plus on-road costs):

PHEV Trend LWB $67,590 PHEV Sport SWB $69,990 E-Transit Trend LWB $77,590 E-Transit Sport SWB $79,990



Orders are now open for the Ford Transit Custom ahead of the first deliveries commencing in the

third quarter of 2025.