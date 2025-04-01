Genesis expands its Aussie footprint

Hyundai’s upmarket marque Genesis continues to expand its footprint in Australia with the opening of a new Sydney showcase in mid 2025.
The Genesis Castle Hill Showcase in Sydney’s north-western suburbs will be the brand’s third Sydney site, joining the flagship room at North Strathfield and a studio space in the Sydney CBD.
The Castle Hill showcase on Victoria Avenue will be established in a partnership with CKD Automotive, a business with extensive retail experience.
It will present the “audacious, progressive and distinctly Korean contours of the Genesis range in a stylish, minimalist environment that embodies the Korean aesthetic philosophy emphasising the ‘Beauty of White Space’.”
The new showroom will complement the brand’s significant investment in its other owned retail spaces.
“By expanding the footprint of our Genesis-owned stores and agency outlets we will build upon the high standard of service we set for our brand, meet increasing demand, and ensure the Genesis experience is accessible to a wider audience,” said Head of Genesis Motors Australia, Justin Douglass.
Since launching locally in 2019, Genesis has expanded its presence in Australia to seven locations across four states, including two flagship studios in Sydney and Melbourne, supported by five metro showcases in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Perth, with Castle Hill set to become the eighth retail site.
