Genesis expands its Aussie footprint

Hyundai’s upmarket marque Genesis continues to expand its footprint in Australia with the opening of a new Sydney showcase in mid 2025.

The Genesis Castle Hill Showcase in Sydney’s north-western suburbs will be the brand’s third Sydney site, joining the flagship room at North Strathfield and a studio space in the Sydney CBD.

The Castle Hill showcase on Victoria Avenue will be established in a partnership with CKD Automotive, a business with extensive retail experience.

It will present the “audacious, progressive and distinctly Korean contours of the Genesis range in a stylish, minimalist environment that embodies the Korean aesthetic philosophy emphasising the ‘Beauty of White Space’.”

The new showroom will complement the brand’s significant investment in its other owned retail spaces.