Genesis To Build Ultimate Design Studio in California

Luxury brand Genesis marks its 10th anniversary next year by announcing the establishment of a design studio at El Segundo in California in the first quarter of 2025.

In a space that will span 80,000 square feet and house 45 team members, the brand’s Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said the “climate, cultural arts and automotive scene in Los Angeles offered us the possibility to create a dynamic and attractive work experience by integrating nature and light into the work and creative spaces”.

The quintessentially Californian announcement indicates the studio will “place visitors in a meditative state of mind distinct from the outside world”.

“The restrained yet warm aesthetic of Genesis Design California promotes a sense of calm and focus, expressing a reverence for design to reflect the values of the Genesis brand.”

Those lucky enough to work there will enjoy such facilities a modern tea platform in the lobby space, inspired by the brand’s distinctly Korean heritage; a colours, materials and finishes studio; clay modelling workshop; digital design lab; library for discussion, research and reflection; open workspace featuring a variety of collaborative breakout spaces and flexible seating; large, bright office and conference spaces; private spaces enclosed in soft acoustic felt for a calming experience; and outdoor spaces and lounge areas inspired by traditional Korean gardens and the outdoor aesthetic of Southern California.

Founded in Korea, Genesis has expanded to North America, Europe, China, Australia, Russia, and the Middle East with its unique ‘Athletic Elegance’ design identity, seen in models such as the G80, G70, GV60, GV70, and GV80.

It is aiming to be a 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2035.

