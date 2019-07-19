GM engineers caught ‘street racing’ in C8 Corvettes

It seems we’re not the only ones itching to get drive the new Chevrolet C8 Corvette in anger.

However, unlike two General Motors employees, ‘street racing’ two unreleased Corvettes isn’t exactly what we have in mind (or condone).

The GM workers in question are Alexander Thim (27) and Mark Derkatz (30), both of whom were found to be driving at an excessive speed on Lovers Lane (we’re not kidding) in the home of Corvette, Bowling Green, Kentucky. A third Corvette was reportedly at the scene, but not involved in the antics.

The two were, according to Kentucky State Police, allegedly racing against each other at high speed when caught at more than 26mph (42km/h) above the posted 45mph (72km/h) limit.

That doesn’t quite tell the full story, however, US reports by Automobile magazine and Kentucky’s WNKY TV station state that Thim was clocked in one C8 at 120mph (193km/h), while Derkatz was caught in the other at 100mph (161km/h).

They were reportedly arrested for alleged reckless driving and racing motor vehicles on a public road.

General Motors released a statement to Automobile which said: “We are aware of an incident involving our test vehicles and are currently investigating. Safety remains our overriding priority at General Motors. We have no further comment at this time.”

The good news is that no one involved was physically hurt – although the same probably can’t be said for their egos after having to spend time in jail before processing. Whether or not the two engineers remain employed at General Motors remains to be seen.

The two C8s were towed away and impounded, but it’s believed that GM picked up the offending cars the next day by representatives from the company.

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette is coming to Australia in an official capacity and will be sold in Holden showrooms for an estimated $170,000. An exact arrival time for the 369kW/637Nm mid-engined supercar is yet to be determined.

