GWM has expanded its presence in Australia’s increasingly competitive medium SUV segment with the unveiling of the all-new Haval H7, a five-seat hybrid SUV positioned between the Haval H6 and the more rugged Tank 300.

Arriving at local dealerships from August 2025, the H7 will carry drive-away pricing starting at $46,990, testing the waters in the segment for the brand.

Initially offered in one grade – the Vanta trim – the Haval H7 features a blacked-out exterior aesthetic, boxy silhouette, upright proportions, round LED headlights and squared-off bumpers. Vanta-grade enhancements include 19-inch machined alloy wheels and black finishes across the grille, badging, mirror caps, window trims, roof rails, and taillights.

Under the bonnet, the Haval H7 houses GWM’s latest 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Mated to a dedicated hybrid transmission, the system delivers 179kW of power and 530Nm of torque. Front-wheel drive only, the H7 balances urban fuel efficiency – a claimed 5.7L/100km – with ample performance for longer highway journeys.

Inside, the H7 is pitched directly at families and adventure enthusiasts. A panoramic sunroof, configurable digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a head-up display are all standard. A removable boot floor neatly doubles as a picnic table as an example of its versatility.

Safety comprises seven airbags and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system with transparent chassis view. Auto Parking Assist and Reverse Assist functions boost low-speed convenience.

The Haval H7 comes backed by the GWM Care program, which includes a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, five years of capped-price servicing, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

With distinctive styling, practical interior and strong value proposition, the new Haval H7 signals GWM’s intent to compete seriously in the heart of Australia’s SUV market, taking on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Mistubishi Outlander, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan X-Trail.

Features

Exterior

19” machined alloy wheels

Auto LED headlights with DRL

Auto high beam

Front fog light (with steering assist)

LED taillights

LED rear fog light

Auto fold exterior mirrors

Heated door mirrors

Shark fin antenna

Smart keyless entry

Kick sensing electric tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Interior

Leather accented seats

Driver 8-way electric adjustable seat

Driver memory seat x3

Driver 2-way lumbar support

Front passenger 4-way electric adjustable seat

Microfibre leather steering wheel

Heated & ventilated front seats

Dual zone climate control

Rear A/C vent

Power windows – auto windows + anti pinch (all)

Ambient lighting

Sun visors – illuminated vanity mirror

Auto dimming rear view mirror

Front 12v socket

Cargo cover

Driver

10.25” digital instrument cluster

4-way steering column adjustment

Auto electronic park brake + auto hold

Multi-function steering wheel

Head Up Display (HUD)

Push-button start

Infotainment

14.6” touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

Bluetooth®

8 speaker audio

Voice command

Front & rear USB outlets

Wireless phone charger

