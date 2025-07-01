GWM Australia has introduced a mid-life update for the GWM Haval H6 mid-size SUV with updated styling, a revised interior and new plug-in hybrid drivetrains capable of travelling up to 106km electrically. The updated H6’s lineup pricing has climbed by $2000 thanks to the deletion of the previous entry-level model, but some models are $4000 cheaper than before.

On the outside, Haval has freshened up the H6 with new front and rear lighting units, new bumpers and new wheel designs. On the inside is a revised dashboard layout with a new 14.6-inch touchscreen replacing the former 12.3-inch unit with wireless smartphone mirroring and, on hybrid models, live services for the first time.

A new steering wheel also features a thicker rim, while the centre console has also been redesigned for increased storage. In total, GWM says that the updated H6’s cabin is more driver-centric.

The GWM Haval H6 continues to offer the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid drivetrains as before, though the 2.0T now makes 170kW of power and 380Nm of torque and is paired with a new nine-speed dual-clutch transmission. Its combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.4L/100km.

The hybrid makes 179kW of power and 530Nm of torque, and uses a ‘Dedicated Hybrid Transmission’ for combined fuel consumption of 5.2L/100km.

New for 2025 is a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which will be available in both front- and all-wheel drive configurations. Using a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with dual electric motors to make 240kW/540Nm in front-drive form or 268kW/760Nm with all-wheel drive, the H6 PHEV uses a 19.0kWh LFP battery with an NEDC-rated range of 106km (100km for AWD).

The H6 PHEV can be DC fast charged at up to 34kW for a 30-80 per cent charge in 28 minutes, while using a 6.6kW AC charger gives a 15-100 per cent charge in under three hours. The combined fuel consumption for the H6 PHEV is 1.1L/100km, and the AWD version sprints to 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

As with the pre-facelifted model, the H6 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty, eight-year/unlimited km battery pack warranty for hybrids, five years of roadside assistance and five years of capped price servicing with service pricing yet to be announced.

Four colour options will be available in the facelifted H6 range: ‘Hamilton White’, ‘Golden Black’, ‘Astral Pearl’ – shown in these press photos – and ‘Ayers Grey’, with only the white offering not attracting an extra $495 charge. Black interior trim is available with all colours, while a cream leather option is also available on Ultra variants not with a white exterior.

2025 GWM Haval H6 pricing (drive away):

Lux 2.0T: $35,990

Lux Hybrid: $40,990

Ultra 2.0T: $38,990

Ultra Hybrid: $43,990

Ultra Plug-in Hybrid 2WD: $47,990

Ultra Plug-in Hybrid: $50,990

2025 GWM Haval H6 Lux standard equipment:

19-inch black alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and push button start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps

Electric tailgate with kick-to-open functionality (hybrid only)

Leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather upholstery

Driver six-way electric seat adjustment

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Wireless phone charger

Live services (hybrid)

4x USB outlets

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and junction assistance

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Traffic sign recognition

Driver future monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

H6 Ultra model adds over Lux:

Head-up display

Rear privacy glass

Panoramic sunroof

Driver seat memory and lumbar adjustment

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Eight-speaker sound system (hybrid – petrol and PHEV have nine speakers)

Front parking sensors

Automatic parking (excluding PHEV)

Stainless steel front scuff plates

The updated GWM Haval H6 range will arrive in local showrooms from mid-July.