GWM has announced that its new Tank 500 Hi4-T Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) will launch in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025, expanding the brand’s electrified portfolio.

The model becomes GWM’s fourth PHEV this year, following hybrid versions of the H6GT, Cannon Alpha and H6, and is the third vehicle to feature the company’s Hi4-T hybrid four-wheel-drive architecture.

The Hi4-T system pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 120kW electric motor, delivering a combined 300kW and 750Nm through a nine-speed hybrid automatic transmission. GWM claims the Tank 500 accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, while returning combined fuel consumption of 2.1L/100km.

A 37.1kWh lithium battery provides up to 120km of electric-only range (NEDC) and an overall range of around 950km. Charging options include 50kW DC fast charging – bringing the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in about 24 minutes – or approximately 6.5 hours on an AC home charger. The SUV also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, supplying up to 6kW to external equipment.

In line with the Tank badge, the Hi4-T incorporates mechanical torque-on-demand 4WD, a non-decoupling structure and up to three differential locks. Ground clearance is rated at 213mm, with approach, breakover and departure angles of 30, 22.5 and 24 degrees respectively, and a wading depth of 800mm. Towing capacity is listed at 3,000kg (braked).

Drivers can select from eleven driving modes, while an off-road display provides data on gradient, tilt and differential lock status.

The Tank 500 Hi4-T will seat five, reconfigured from seven to accommodate the larger battery and improve second-row comfort. Rear passengers benefit from heating, ventilation, massage functions and a dedicated 7-inch control screen. Up front, a 14.6-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, alongside a 7-inch driver’s screen and three-zone climate control.

Safety features include seven airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Australian pricing will be announced closer to launch. The Tank 500 Hi4-T will be covered by GWM Care, which includes a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, an eight-year/unlimited kilometre battery warranty, capped-price servicing for seven years and roadside assistance.