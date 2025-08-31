GWM is set to strengthen its presence in the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of two new electrified variants in its volume-selling Haval H6 line-up.
The new additions include the Haval H6 Lux 2WD Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), priced from $44,990 driveaway, and the Haval H6 Ultra AWD Hybrid (HEV), starting at $47,490 driveaway. Together, they offer buyers a broader spread of technology and drivetrain options at competitive price points.
The Lux 2WD PHEV provides an accessible entry into plug-in hybrid motoring, appealing to those seeking the flexibility of petrol-electric efficiency with the ability to recharge from the grid. Meanwhile, the Ultra AWD Hybrid debuts GWM’s advanced Hi4 technology in a non-plug-in format, delivering all-wheel drive capability with the smoothness and refinement of a traditional hybrid system.
First introduced in the H6 Ultra PHEV grade, Hi4 (Hybrid Intelligent 4WD) technology blends petrol and electric power across both axles. It adapts to changing conditions by switching between multiple drive modes, ensuring maximum torque when needed, efficiency during everyday driving, and improved traction in demanding environments. F
Both models are covered by the GWM Care program, which offers a 7-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, 8-year battery warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and 5-year capped-price servicing. Buyers will also have access to the company’s expanding dealer network of 117 outlets nationwide.
The expanded Haval H6 range will go on sale in mid-September 2025, with the new hybrids expected to attract interest from fuel-conscious drivers.
|Engine
|Drivetrains
|Driveaway Price
|Lux
|2.0L Turbocharged Petrol
|2WD
|$35,990
|1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Hybrid
|2WD
|$40,990
|1.5L Turbocharged Petrol PHEV (new)
|2WD
|$44,990
|Ultra
|2.0L Turbocharged Petrol
|2WD
|$38,990
|1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Hybrid
|2WD
|$43,990
|1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Hybrid (new)
|AWD
|$47,490
|1.5L Turbocharged Petrol PHEV
|2WD
|$47,990
|1.5L Turbocharged Petrol PHEV
|AWD
|$50,990
GWM Haval H6 Lux
Exterior
- 19” black alloy wheels
- LED DRL’s
- Auto LED headlights
- Auto high beam
- Headlight – Follow me home function
- LED taillights
- LED rear fog light
- Auto fold exterior mirrors
- Heated door mirrors
- Puddle lamps
- Shark fin antenna
- Smart keyless entry
- Kick sensing electric tailgate (ex. PET. Lux)
Interior
- Microfibre leather steering wheel
- Comfort Tek leather seats
- Driver 6-way electric adjustable seat
- Front passenger 4-way manual adjustable seat
- Dual zone climate control with rear vents
- Power windows – auto windows + anti pinch (all)
- Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirror
- Auto dimming rear view mirror
- Front 12v socket
- Luggage area 12v socket
- Cargo cover
- Column electronic gear selector
- 10.25” digital instrument cluster
- 4-way steering column adjustment
- Auto electronic park brake + auto hold
- Automatic rain-sensing front wipers
- Multi-function steering wheel
- Push-button start
- Adaptive & Intelligent cruise control
Infotainment
- 14.6” touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™
- Bluetooth®
- DAB+
- 8 speaker audio (PET. Lux, HEV Lux,)
- Voice command
- Front USB outlets x2
- Rear USB outlets x2
- 5oW wireless phone charger
- Telematics (PHEV only)
Safety
- 7 airbags – 2x front, 2x side, 2x curtain, 1x centre
- 360° surround view camera
- 180° transparent chassis
- Rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Follow me home lighting
- Trailer sway mitigation
- ISOFIX child restraints
- Hill ascent / descent control
- Adaptive cruise control
- Collision Mitigation (ESC, AEB, LKA, LDW, LCK, ELK)
- AEB junction assist
- Traffic sign recognition
- Front Collision Warning (FCW) (pedestrian + cyclist)
- Traffic sign recognition
- Traffic jam assist
- Intelligent turning
- Smart dodge
- Emergency signal system (indicators)
- Driver fatigue monitoring system
GWM Haval H6 Ultra adds:
Exterior
- Rear privacy glass
- Panoramic sunroof
Interior
- Front heated / ventilated seats
- Front passenger 4-way power adjustable seat
- Front stainless steel scuff plates
- Infotainment
- 8 speaker audio (HEV Ultra)
- 9 speaker audio (Petrol Ultra, PHEV Ultra)
Driver
- Driver seat memory + welcome
- Driver seat lumbar support
- Head up display (HUD)
- Auto parking assist (ex. PHEV)
- Auto reverse assist (ex. PHEV)
- Heated steering wheel
Safety
- Front parking sensors
We recommend
-
Reviews
2025 GWM Haval H7 review: Likeable mid-size SUV shapes up to Forester and RAV4
The Haval H7 hybrid builds on the success of the H6 with a more rugged look.
-
News
2025 GWM Ora: Australian pricing and specs for electric hatch built in factory that used to make Holdens
Production for the GWM Ora has switched to a former General Motors factory in Thailand as local pricing and specifications are announced.