GWM is set to strengthen its presence in the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of two new electrified variants in its volume-selling Haval H6 line-up.

The new additions include the Haval H6 Lux 2WD Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), priced from $44,990 driveaway, and the Haval H6 Ultra AWD Hybrid (HEV), starting at $47,490 driveaway. Together, they offer buyers a broader spread of technology and drivetrain options at competitive price points.

The Lux 2WD PHEV provides an accessible entry into plug-in hybrid motoring, appealing to those seeking the flexibility of petrol-electric efficiency with the ability to recharge from the grid. Meanwhile, the Ultra AWD Hybrid debuts GWM’s advanced Hi4 technology in a non-plug-in format, delivering all-wheel drive capability with the smoothness and refinement of a traditional hybrid system.

First introduced in the H6 Ultra PHEV grade, Hi4 (Hybrid Intelligent 4WD) technology blends petrol and electric power across both axles. It adapts to changing conditions by switching between multiple drive modes, ensuring maximum torque when needed, efficiency during everyday driving, and improved traction in demanding environments. F

Both models are covered by the GWM Care program, which offers a 7-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, 8-year battery warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and 5-year capped-price servicing. Buyers will also have access to the company’s expanding dealer network of 117 outlets nationwide.

The expanded Haval H6 range will go on sale in mid-September 2025, with the new hybrids expected to attract interest from fuel-conscious drivers.

Engine Drivetrains Driveaway Price Lux 2.0L Turbocharged Petrol 2WD $35,990 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Hybrid 2WD $40,990 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol PHEV (new) 2WD $44,990 Ultra 2.0L Turbocharged Petrol 2WD $38,990 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Hybrid 2WD $43,990 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Hybrid (new) AWD $47,490 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol PHEV 2WD $47,990 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol PHEV AWD $50,990

GWM Haval H6 Lux

Exterior

19” black alloy wheels

LED DRL’s

Auto LED headlights

Auto high beam

Headlight – Follow me home function

LED taillights

LED rear fog light

Auto fold exterior mirrors

Heated door mirrors

Puddle lamps

Shark fin antenna

Smart keyless entry

Kick sensing electric tailgate (ex. PET. Lux)

Interior

Microfibre leather steering wheel

Comfort Tek leather seats

Driver 6-way electric adjustable seat

Front passenger 4-way manual adjustable seat

Dual zone climate control with rear vents

Power windows – auto windows + anti pinch (all)

Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirror

Auto dimming rear view mirror

Front 12v socket

Luggage area 12v socket

Cargo cover

Column electronic gear selector

10.25” digital instrument cluster

4-way steering column adjustment

Auto electronic park brake + auto hold

Automatic rain-sensing front wipers

Multi-function steering wheel

Push-button start

Adaptive & Intelligent cruise control

Infotainment

14.6” touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

Bluetooth®

DAB+

8 speaker audio (PET. Lux, HEV Lux,)

Voice command

Front USB outlets x2

Rear USB outlets x2

5oW wireless phone charger

Telematics (PHEV only)

Safety

7 airbags – 2x front, 2x side, 2x curtain, 1x centre

360° surround view camera

180° transparent chassis

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Follow me home lighting

Trailer sway mitigation

ISOFIX child restraints

Hill ascent / descent control

Adaptive cruise control

Collision Mitigation (ESC, AEB, LKA, LDW, LCK, ELK)

AEB junction assist

Traffic sign recognition

Front Collision Warning (FCW) (pedestrian + cyclist)

Traffic sign recognition

Traffic jam assist

Intelligent turning

Smart dodge

Emergency signal system (indicators)

Driver fatigue monitoring system

GWM Haval H6 Ultra adds:

Exterior

Rear privacy glass

Panoramic sunroof

Interior

Front heated / ventilated seats

Front passenger 4-way power adjustable seat

Front stainless steel scuff plates

Infotainment

8 speaker audio (HEV Ultra)

9 speaker audio (Petrol Ultra, PHEV Ultra)

Driver

Driver seat memory + welcome

Driver seat lumbar support

Head up display (HUD)

Auto parking assist (ex. PHEV)

Auto reverse assist (ex. PHEV)

Heated steering wheel

Safety

Front parking sensors