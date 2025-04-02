Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has announced that from August, 2025, it will begin selling some of its collection of valuable race cars, engines and engine parts from it storied past.

Keen Formula 1 fans can now potentially buy a piece of the famed Honda RA100E engine Ayrton Senna used in winning the 1990 FIA Formula One World Championship, which it will auction in parts at the Monterey Car Week in the United States in August.

The parts were disassembled one by one by skilled mechanics at HRC’s factory in Japan, some of whom were actually involved in assembling this engine at the time. The auction items will include a complete set of engine parts, or specific parts such as camshafts, cam covers, pistons, and connecting rods, beautifully housed in acrylic cases, each accompanied by an original HRC certificate proving their authenticity.

HRC is also selecting heritage machines from the IndyCar series and valuable race machines from motorcycles to be included in future auctions.

Honda showcases historic racing machines at the Honda Collection Hall in Mobility Resort Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, and the Honda Racing Gallery at Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan.

These exhibits include machines that participated in the Isle of Man TT races in the 1950s, the early F1 machines from the 1960s when Honda started its automobile business, and various other machines up to the present day.

Some of these machines are maintained in running condition, and Honda holds many spare parts for this purpose. Among these are engines and parts of high historical value. Honda carefully selects sellable parts from these valuable machines, engines, and parts in storage, to ensure items up for sale do not affect the preservation of the running machines.

“We aim to make this a valuable business that allows fans who love F1, MotoGP, and various other races to share in the history of Honda’s challenges in racing since the 1950s.” said Koji Watanabe, the President of HRC. “It is not intended to be a one-time endeavour, but rather a continuous business that we will nurture and grow.”