Honda Australia has announced details of its local product roadmap, with confirmation that 2026 will usher in the return of a legendary nameplate and the debut of the brand’s first fully electric vehicle (BEV) for the Australian market.

The headline news is the resurrection of the Honda Prelude, a name that resonates deeply with performance and design enthusiasts. Slated for a mid-2026 arrival, the all-new Prelude is expected to combine Honda’s rich motorsport heritage with the company’s cutting-edge hybrid and electrified technology.

Joining the Prelude will be Honda’s inaugural Australian-market BEV, launching in the second half of 2026.

These milestones are part of a broader strategy that will also see updated versions of the popular CR-V and ZR-V SUVs in early 2026, including an expansion of the brand’s hybrid lineup, the introduction of a new all-wheel-drive hybrid system, and enhanced connectivity features via Honda Connect Gen2 with built-in Google functionality.

Honda Australia President and CEO Jay Joseph described the upcoming changes as pivotal to the company’s future in Australia. “This is an exciting time for Honda. We’re delivering stylish, fun-to-drive, high-quality vehicles, while preparing for the next stage of electrification,” he said.

Director Rob Thorp added that the 2026 line-up marks a clear signal of intent. “This new era brings the best of Honda innovation to Australian roads, with customer-focused ownership programs to match,” he said.

These product announcements build on a strong year for Honda in Australia. Hybrid sales made up half of the brand’s volume in June 2025, highlighting growing consumer demand. With the Prelude, its first EV, and expanded hybrid offerings on the way, Honda expects electrified vehicles to account for nearly 90 per cent of sales by mid-2026.