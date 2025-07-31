The Prelude is back. Well, it will be soon enough, because Honda’s dipping back into its back catalogue and resurrecting one of its most iconic nameplates: the Prelude.

As we recently foreshadowed, after a 24-year hiatus, the sixth-generation Prelude is officially confirmed for Australia, ahead of a mid-2026 launch date. And while the name might well be reminiscent of angry VTEC, four-wheel steering and pop-up headlights, this time around it features hybrid tech and smooth-as-a-pebble coupe styling.

“We’re thrilled to add this iconic nameplate to the Honda line-up next year,” said Robert Thorp, Honda Australia’s Director of Automotive. “Prelude taps into a rare combination of nostalgia and performance with broad appeal across generations of Honda customers, old and new.”

Despite the return of the nameplate, the new Prelude won’t just be a slavish retro reboot. Honda calls it a “specialty sports” model – which ought to be something that keen drivers can get behind. Pop the bonnet and you’ll find a version of the Civic‘s two-motor e:HEV hybrid powerplant, although the details are still being kept under wraps. Honda confirms the Prelude will have much the same suspension layout, front and rear tracks, and Brembo front brakes from the Civic Type R.

The chassis dynamics won’t be identical to the Type R though. “The suspension and brake systems will be tuned exclusively for the new Prelude to deliver a sporty yet comfortable grand touring driving experience,” Honda said in a statement. In other words, expect the Prelude to be a bit more accommodating in terms of compliance on bumpy roads than the notably hardcore Civic Type R.

We already know the Prelude will debut Honda’s S+ Shift technology that aims to simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes.

Honda claims that the design is based around the grandiose concept of “Unlimited Glide” – essentially aiming to make the Prelude feel like a soaring glider, offering smooth, effortless motion with just enough verve to keep things interesting. We’re not sure about that, but it is a very sleek and refreshingly unfussy piece of styling.

With a low, beaky nose, a welcome amount of contour in the flanks, a broad stance and a very neat rear end treatment, it’s perhaps a little more Integra than three-box Prelude in its design language, but since when was that a bad thing? Honda says inspiration came from gliders – we say it’s just refreshing to see a proper coupe silhouette again. There’s some decent attention to detail too, with flush-fit door handles, black chrome grille accents, and a slick headlight and full-width light bar combo up front.

The cabin utilises a contrast of ivory and blue (a nod to Japanese paper and the sky, apparently), with the driver’s seat designed for serious hold and the passenger’s tailored more for comfort. A flat-bottomed steering wheel, full-width digital display, and a full-graphic meter cluster exclusive to Prelude round out the driver-focused setup.

Yes, it’s a sports coupe, but Honda has attempted to endow the Prelude with some practicality, There’s a tailgate-style rear opening, flat-folding seats, hidden underfloor storage, and hooks for shopping bags.

First launched in 1978, the Prelude spanned five generations before bowing out in 2001. Along the way, it earned a reputation as the thinking person’s coupe – front-wheel drive, yes, but filled with clever engineering and timeless design. Now, Honda’s hoping to bottle that same magic for a new era.

The sixth-gen Prelude will slot in as a halo model above Honda’s existing hybrid line-up, and while exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, expect it to trade on desirability rather than cut-price thrills. Nostalgia might get enthusiasts into the showroom – but Honda needs to do more than offer a rose-tinted view of what once was if it’s to keep them there.