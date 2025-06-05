Honda has announced that it will be launching 13 new hybrid models between 2027 and 2030 powered by a new range of hybrid drivetrains that it says will be joined to the world’s “most efficient” ICE engines. Lacklustre global EV sales are the reason behind the move, with the new hybrid drivetrains to aid the company in navigating the transitional period until EVs grow again in popularity.

Honda is yet to announce which will be the first products to receive its next generation of hybrid products, but has confirmed that new 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engines are in development to form part of the new drivetrains.

The 1.5-litre hybrid will provide peak torque over a 40 per cent broader rev range than currently to maximise efficiency without compromising grunt. According to Honda, both engines will deliver the best thermal performance of any combustion engine on the market.

Honda Civic eHEV LX hybrid

The company is targeting a 10 per cent increase in fuel economy over current models, pointing to sub-4.0L/100km combined consumption for the next generation of HR-V, Civic and Accord.

The next-generation of hybrid models will also sit on a new platform designed to improve driver engagement, comfort and safety improvements compared to the current platforms. A weight saving of up to 90kg will accompany the next-generation of medium cars from the brand, while it’s also targeting big increases in cost cutting compared to current models. For example, the new hybrid powertrains will be reportedly 30 per cent cheaper to produce than the current models.

Currently, the company sells hybrid versions of the HR-V, ZR-V, CR-V, Accord and Civic in Australia, with hybrid cars such as the Jazz/Fit hatchback, Odyssey, Step Wgn and Freed MPVs also available overseas.

The first of the new range of Honda hybrid models will reportedly arrive in 2027, with Australian details yet to be announced.