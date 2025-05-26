Things we like Lovely to drive with a great ride

Spacious and good quality cabin

Very efficient hybrid drivetrain Not so much On the expensive side

Missing features such as heated seats

Annoying single–piece rear seat folding

It’s gutsy to make a new sedan in 2025. Such is the popularity of SUVs we’ve seen many sedans disappear, not to return. Cars such as the Ford Mondeo, Subaru Liberty and Mazda6, without even considering the formerly beloved Falcons and Commodores…

If you want a new non–premium sedan these days, you’re likely to buy a Toyota Camry, but an excellent competitor still exists: the Honda Accord.

The Accord notched up its 11th generation in Australia last year. It’s sold here as one high–spec hybrid variant that Honda Australia imports from Thailand, priced from $64,900 drive away.

6

As you’d expect from the price, the Accord’s standard equipment list is quite lengthy, with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels (with a tyre repair kit), a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with remote start, leather upholstery, electric front seat adjustment with driver’s memory, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents, a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with inbuilt Google software and over-the-air updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety features include eight airbags, AEB, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, Matrix adaptive high beam and a 360-degree camera.

However, heated or ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel or split-folding rear seats are still missing. All of them are available in North American Accords, and its $5000-cheaper Toyota Camry SL main rival.

As we’ve come to expect from recent Honda products such as the ZR–V, inside the Accord is a high quality and modern space with plenty of features such as the large touchscreen and configurable digital driver’s display. It’s also practical with big door bins and cup holders, a large tray in the centre console for the wireless charger, and a big box underneath the central armrest.

Material quality inside the Accord is notably good, with plenty of premium–feeling materials. The leather on the steering wheel and seats is great to touch, while the switchgear used is all lovely and tactile. While the overall quality isn’t much better than the Camry, it looks more premium and features such as the mood lighting turning blue when turning down the temperature make it feel more premium.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen uses inbuilt Google software. It’s easy to use and also features over-the-air software updates. Instead of Honda navigation, it uses Google Maps – including in front of the driver – and access to the Google Play Store to download apps such as Spotify. It’s more richly-equipped and convenient than the screen in the Camry.

The data used is included for the first five years, but the cost afterwards is unknown. Also included for five years is access to the company’s ‘Honda Connect’ app so you can start the car remotely and check its location through your smartphone. It uses the Telstra network for all of this functionality, but if you’re somewhere without reception, anything that requires data won’t work.

For those who don’t want to connect their phone to the car, this is the car for you as it offers plenty of features sans phone. The 12-speaker Bose sound system is of excellent quality, while those wanting to keep devices topped up will appreciate the four USB-C ports and wireless charger.

One curious feature in the Accords built on this side of the world is what Honda calls the ‘Experience Selection Dial’, which is a circular dial in the middle of the dashboard that can be twisted to access some functions in the touchscreen. It’s a great idea, but could be better in reality: you can’t, for example, use it to change the volume and the available shortcuts should be more intuitive. Plus, the touchscreen itself is an absolute breeze to use anyway.

The Accord’s rear legroom is great, though taller folk might hit their head on the roof as the coupe–like roofline reduces space. Window shades, two charging ports, map pockets, a central armrest and air vents make it comfy back there, though there’s no separate climate zone or heated seats.

The Accord’s boot measures a huge 570 litres – versus the Camry’s 524L space – and while there’s no spare tyre, there is under-floor storage and a few hooks to hang bags off. There is also a ski port, but folding the rear seat can only be done in one piece and there’s no 60:40 split as in the Camry to boost practicality.

On the road, the Accord again impresses. As we’ve experienced in the Civic, Honda’s hybrid system is excellent – it goes well, and while it’s not quite as efficient, it is more driver–focused than a Toyota hybrid thanks to stepped ratios that make it feel more natural from behind the wheel.

Honda claims that the Accord will use 4.3L/100km of fuel in combined driving and we got close at 4.8L/100km. We’ve seen better numbers from a Camry, but even so, that’s still quite impressive for such a big car and unlike the Camry, the Accord accepts cheaper 91RON regular unleaded fuel. Its CO2 emissions are also impressively low at just 98g/km.

In urban driving, most of the Accord’s propulsion comes from its electric motor, meaning that it’s quite refined and smooth. Keep the battery charged and the electric motor will continue powering it until reasonable throttle input. When the petrol engine kicks in, it’s a smooth transition and thanks to the stepped faux ratios, it’s more refined than a Camry as flooring the throttle doesn’t result in max rpm noise – it goes up and down the rev range as if it has a regular gearbox.

The Accord’s dynamics are also great, with a well-judged ride and well-weighted steering that make it fun to drive. While it’s not quite as fun as its RS badging suggests, it’s still more than capable of putting a smile on your face. Dynamically, the Camry is great but we think the Accord just bests it.

Our cover story last issue debated the relative merits of buying a sedan over an SUV – greater driving pleasure, a lower centre of gravity for a safer driving experience and cheaper running costs. The Honda Accord more than proves that sedans are still very worthy of your interest, and although it’s more expensive this time around – and pricier than its main rival – it’s a very solid choice of car. Nice drive, strives for fuel efficiency, high quality, practical cabin, huge boot, good warranty and cheap servicing – a lot to like.

Is it worth $5000 more than a Camry SL? One for the buying public to decide but there are definitely some areas where it shades its main rival such as cabin presentation and drivetrain engagement. Whether you buy a Camry or Accord, the fact there is still a compelling alternative to an SUV continues to make us happy.

Specifications