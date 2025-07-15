After more than two decades off the market, Honda’s famed Prelude badge is set to return in the first half of 2026 – this time as a sleek, two-door coupé that blends modern hybrid power with classic grand-touring proportions. Slotting above the Civic in size and price, the new model gives Honda loyalists a sporty alternative to crossovers without treading on the Civic Type R’s hardcore territory.

Familiar platform, bespoke tuning

Built on the same architecture as the current Civic, the Prelude employs Honda’s proven 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor. While the basic hardware mirrors the Civic Hybrid, engineers have retuned the system for sharper throttle response and a more engaging soundtrack. Combined system output is expected to mirror the Civic’s 181 bhp (135 kW) electric motor, with total power estimated around 200 bhp (149 kW) once final figures are confirmed.

A headline addition is S+ Shift: an eight-step simulated gear programme accessed via wheel-mounted paddles. Though the transmission itself remains a single-speed e-CVT, the virtual ratios allow drivers to “upshift” and “downshift,” raising or lowering engine revs to mimic the feel of a traditional gearbox. The effect is supported by an enhanced cabin sound profile that amplifies engine notes through the speakers up to a 6,000 rpm redline.

Chassis and handling

Compared with its four-door sibling, the Prelude adopts a shorter wheelbase, wider tracks and broader tyres for added grip. Beneath the coupe body sits suspension hardware borrowed from the Civic Type R, but spring and anti-roll-bar rates have been softened to deliver day-to-day compliance. The result, Honda claims, is a ride/handling balance that splits the difference between mainstream Civic comfort and Type R aggression – ideal for spirited weekend drives without sacrificing long-distance refinement.

Early engineering targets put kerb weight at roughly 1,450 kg, on par with the Civic Hybrid, so performance should remain brisk even if the Prelude isn’t chasing outright Type R lap times. Expect 0–100 km/h in the high-sevens, with instant electric torque giving lively real-world acceleration.

Design cues

The production car stays remarkably close to the concept first shown in Tokyo: a long bonnet, tapered fastback roofline and full-width LED tail-light bar nod to past Preludes while embracing modern aero efficiency. Up front, slim headlights frame a low grille, and large alloy wheels (likely 19-inch) fill flared arches for a planted stance.

Inside, expect the latest Honda infotainment suite, digital instruments and minimalist switchgear. Sports seats, contrasting stitch patterns and a low driving position should set the Prelude apart from the more family-oriented Civic.

Positioning and pricing

Honda has not released final pricing, but industry chatter suggests the Prelude will sit just above the hybrid Civic. In Australian terms that would equate to a sticker a little north of A$60,000, offering a rare electrified choice in a shrinking compact-coupe segment.

With the NSX discontinued and the Civic Type R catering to track-day enthusiasts, the Prelude becomes Honda’s sole sporty two-door with everyday usability. By pairing electric efficiency with engaging dynamics and a nostalgic nameplate, Honda aims to entice buyers who want sustainable performance without sacrificing style – or the reassuring range of a hybrid powertrain.

Full technical details and local pricing will be confirmed closer to launch, but one thing is clear: the Prelude’s comeback adds a welcome dash of excitement to Honda’s electrified roadmap and breathes life into a corner of the market that’s been short on choice.