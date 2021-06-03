Snapshot Honda Sports EV debuted in 2017 could go into production

Tipped to use the same underpinnings as current Honda E

Honda's Sports EV concept which first debuted in 2017 could actually reach production by the end of 2022, according to reports from Japanese publication Car Sensor.

The two-seat coupe would reportedly use the same rear-drive underpinnings shared with the current Honda E electric city car.

The Honda E currently uses a 13kW/315Nm electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery, equating to a roughly 8.0-second 0-100km/h dash and 200km of range.

With the Sports EV having more of a driver focus, there is a good chance some variations could be offered to cater for higher performance trim levels, and we’d all love to see the return of a Type R badge to a Honda coupe.

It is also suspected that the Sports EV would essentially serve as a replacement for the Honda S660 in Japan. The S660 is a rear drive, three-cylinder 660cc two-door sports coupe, which is only available here as a grey import and is set to be discontinued in early 2022.

There is no official word from Honda about the Sports EV being tabled for production, but Car Sensor claims prototypes have been tested around Honda’s head office in Tokyo with development going well.

It’s not yet known if the Sports EV will come to Australia once in production, but neither the S660 or the Honda E are currently available through Honda dealers here. However, with the popularity of the Mazda MX-5 and the Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86 twins here in Australia, we’d hope Honda Australia would make a case to have them sold locally.

