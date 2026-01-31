Rimac has presented the first Nevera R Founder’s Edition to the public, unveiling the highly customised electric hypercar at the I.C.E. St. Moritz event in Switzerland. Displayed against the frozen surface of Lake St. Moritz, the car marks the first public appearance of the Founder’s Edition variant as customer deliveries of the Nevera R get underway.

The vehicle shown features a bespoke two-tone exterior, finished in Cote d’Azur blue across the upper body and Titanium Silver below, divided by a sharp horizontal colour split that highlights the car’s low, wide stance. A slim central stripe runs across the roof, incorporating subtle design references unique to Rimac, including fine graphic detailing. The specification is intended to demonstrate the extent of personalisation available to a small group of buyers.

Only ten Nevera R Founder’s Edition examples will be built, all of which were allocated shortly after the model was privately announced. The St. Moritz showcase also included Mate Rimac’s own Nevera, which he is scheduled to drive on the frozen lake during the event, reinforcing the company’s emphasis on using its cars rather than treating them as static showpieces.

Founder’s Edition ownership extends beyond the car itself. Buyers are invited to configure their vehicles at Rimac’s Zagreb headquarters, working directly with the company’s senior leadership and design team. Owners also gain ongoing access to previews, development discussions and performance events linked to future Rimac and Bugatti Rimac projects.

The showcased car’s interior reflects this bespoke approach, with customised leather finishes, contrast stitching, carbon-fibre trim and personalised details throughout. Signatures from Mate Rimac and key members of the development team are permanently applied to the door sill, underscoring the car’s one-off status.

Mechanically, the Nevera R represents a more track-focused evolution of Rimac’s original electric hypercar. Four electric motors deliver a combined output of 1571kW, managed by an advanced torque-vectoring system. Rimac claims the car can accelerate from 0–100km/h in 1.66 seconds and reach a top speed of 431km/h. Improved aerodynamics and revised tyres increase downforce and grip, contributing to faster lap times on closed circuits.

Production of the Nevera R is limited to 40 units globally, with the Founder’s Edition cars positioned as the most exclusive expression of the model. The St. Moritz appearance signals the beginning of deliveries and provides a rare glimpse of Rimac’s most ambitious project to date.