Nissan’s next-generation Navara has arrived in Australian showrooms, marking the fifth generation of the company’s long-running ute, part of the local market for around 40 years.

The latest Navara has been developed with a particular focus on Australian driving conditions, with local suspension tuning carried out by Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar. The collaboration is designed to ensure the new model performs consistently across the wide range of surfaces and loads typical of ute ownership in Australia.

All variants are powered by a 2.4-litre twin-turbo diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 150kW and 470Nm, representing modest gains of 10kW and 20Nm over the previous D23-generation Navara, while also improving fuel efficiency slightly.

1

The new Navara is offered locally in four dual-cab 4×4 pick-up grades: SL, ST, ST-X and PRO-4X. Nissan has dropped manual transmission options, reflecting buying trends that saw around 90 per cent of buyers choosing an automatic in the previous model.

A key focus of the new ute’s development has been suspension tuning, which Nissan says needed to balance comfort and handling across a wide range of uses – from empty tray driving to carrying a full payload or towing heavy trailers.

Rather than applying a single suspension setup across the range, Nissan and Premcar created three separate calibrations tailored to different buyer types.

The SL and ST variants, aimed primarily at trade and fleet users, use a heavy-duty four-leaf rear suspension designed to perform when carrying loads such as tools or equipment.

The mid-range ST-X, which Nissan positions as a dual-purpose vehicle for both work and family use, runs a three-leaf rear spring arrangement paired with larger 18-inch wheels. Engineers focused on maintaining ride comfort without sacrificing stability when the vehicle is loaded or towing.

1

At the top of the line-up, the PRO-4X adopts an off-road-focused setup with 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tyres, tuned to allow greater wheel movement on rough surfaces while maintaining on-road composure.

One technical feature introduced in the new Navara’s suspension is the use of internal rebound springs within the front dampers. According to Premcar engineers, this allows improved body control without needing excessively firm damping, helping balance ride comfort with steering precision.

The ute also introduces electronic power steering for the first time on a Navara, enabling variable steering assistance depending on speed and driving conditions.

Four-wheel-drive systems vary across the range. SL and ST models use a traditional part-time system with selectable high and low range, while the ST-X and PRO-4X gain Nissan’s Super 4WD setup featuring a centre differential that allows all-wheel drive operation on sealed roads.

Off-road capability has also been slightly improved, with ground clearance increased to 228mm and the departure angle improved compared with the previous generation.

Across the range, the Navara retains a 3500kg braked towing capacity, with towing stability forming a significant part of the vehicle’s local development program.

Pricing details can be found here.