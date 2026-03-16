Farizon, the commercial vehicle division of China’s Geely Holding Group, is preparing to expand its Australian presence with the arrival of the V7E electric van. Distributed locally by Jameel Motors Australia, the new model is aimed at businesses seeking a practical light commercial vehicle for city-based delivery and service work.

The V7E joins Farizon’s growing electric commercial line-up, which already includes larger vans and light trucks. The new model is positioned as a compact workhorse focused on everyday usability rather than headline electric performance. Instead, the design prioritises the basics that matter most to operators: payload, cargo space and ease of use.

In practical terms, the V7E offers a payload of more than 1300kg and a cargo capacity of around 6.95 cubic metres, with a low loading height intended to simplify frequent loading and unloading. These figures put it broadly in line with many small diesel-powered vans currently used for courier and service fleets.

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Its dimensions and tight turning circle are intended to suit urban delivery routes where narrow streets, loading zones and frequent stops are part of the daily routine. The van’s compact footprint is paired with a relatively long cargo bay to maximise usable load space without increasing overall size.

Power comes from a fully electric drivetrain paired with lithium iron phosphate battery technology supplied by CATL, designed for durability in commercial use. Farizon claims the V7E can travel up to 330km on a single charge depending on specification and testing standards, which should comfortably cover most metropolitan delivery routes between overnight charges.

The electric powertrain also reduces mechanical complexity compared with traditional internal combustion vans, potentially lowering servicing requirements and operating costs over time.

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Farizon itself was established by Geely in 2016 to focus on new-energy commercial vehicles including electric vans, trucks and buses. The V7E forms part of the company’s expanding global strategy, with the model already appearing in several international markets targeting urban logistics operators.

The Australian version will also include a suite of modern driver-assistance features, smartphone connectivity and in-cab technology intended to support daily fleet use.

Full specifications, pricing and variant details for the Australian market will be announced in April 2026. Deliveries are expected to begin in May, with expressions of interest already open ahead of the van’s official launch.