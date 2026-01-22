Fiat has brought back the Scudo nameplate to Australia with the reintroduction of the latest version, which is twinned to the Peugeot Expert. Priced from $48,490 plus on-road costs, the Scudo will be offered in two wheelbase lengths and two models. A 2.0-litre turbo-diesel will be the only engine offered in Australia for now, though an electric E-Scudo is offered in other markets.

Due in local Fiat showrooms from next month, the Fiat Scudo is the latest offering in the mid-size van segment and will compete against rivals such as the Hyundai Staria Load, Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo, Ford Transit Custom, Toyota HiAce and its Peugeot Expert twin. It joins the Fiat Professional range in Australia after a year of record sales where the brand sold 1541 units of the larger Ducato van.

Measuring 4983mm for the short wheelbase and 5333mm for the long wheelbase variant, the Fiat Scudo offers between 5.3 and 6.6 square metres of cargo volume, a payload of between 1304kg (LWB) and 1347kg (SWB) and a width of 1258mm between wheel arches to accommodate both Australian and European standard pallets.

The Australian Fiat Scudo range uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine making 110kW of power (at 4000rpm) and 370Nm of torque (at 2000rpm). It drives the front wheels through an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and regardless of wheelbase length and weight, is rated at 6.3L/100km for combined fuel consumption and 165g/km for CO2 emissions.

Fiat Professional vehicles are covered by a five-year/200,000km warranty with five years of roadside assistance.

2026 Fiat Scudo pricing (plus on-road costs):

SWB $48,490 Primo SWB $50,490 LWB $50,990 Primo LWB $52,990

2026 Fiat Scudo standard features:

Glazed bulkhead

Load compartment wall protection

Glazed rear doors (270-degree opening)

Dual sliding side-access doors

Reverse camera

10-inch digital instrument cluster

10-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

DAB+ digital radio

Heated driver seat

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Heated electric folding mirrors

Cruise control

2x USB-C charging ports

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Automatic halogen headlamps

Front fog lamps

Autonomous emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection

Auto high beam

Lane keep assist

Traffic sign recognition

Intelligent speed assist

Driver attention assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

6x airbags

Full-size spare wheel

Scudo Primo adds to Scudo: