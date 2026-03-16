Honda Australia has announced pricing and specifications for its updated 2026 CR-V mid-size SUV. Priced from $44,900 driveaway, the facelifted CR-V costs $3000 more at the entry point but is better equipped across the range. Honda has also reshuffled the CR-V line-up with its 2.0-litre hybrid now the dominant available drivetrain, which is also now available with all-wheel drive. The updated CR-V will enter local Honda dealerships soon.
Compared with the pre-updated CR-V, the new model has received a light exterior and interior refresh with design tweaks throughout. A new 9.0-inch touchscreen now features as standard across the range with Google inbuilt and live services for technology such as Google Maps sat-nav and the Google Play Store so that owners can download apps for a greater range of in-car entertainment.
Honda has also expanded the availability of its 135kW/335Nm 2.0-litre hybrid system, which was previously limited to just the top-spec RS, while also adding a hybrid all-wheel drive drivetrain to the top-spec variants. Rated at 5.5L/100km for the two-wheel drive models and 5.7L/100km for the all-wheel drive cars, the hybrid CR-V is now the dominant drivetrain in the CR-V line-up.
Overseas model shown
As a result of that range reshuffling, the 140kW 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is limited to just two variants: the base model VTi X and mid-spec seven-seat VTi L7. The addition of new hybrid variants sees the cost of entry to a CR-V hybrid fall to $49,900 driveaway for the e:HEV X, or around $7000 less than the 2025 model.
Finally, in addition to the new in-car tech, Honda has also added new standard features across the range, with auto door locking now featuring, as well as a 360-degree camera now standard on the e:HEV L and upwards. The top-spec e:HEV RS adds a head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.
2026 Honda CR-V pricing (driveaway):
|VTi X
|$44,900
|e:HEV X
|$49,900
|e:HEV L
|$53,900
|VTi L7
|$54,900
|e:HEV LX AWD
|$58,900
|e:HEV RS AWD
|$64,400
2026 Honda CR-V VTi X standard features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk/rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Hands-free electric tailgate with walk-away functionality
- Electric-folding mirrors
- 12-way electric driver’s seat
- Cloth upholstery
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- 7.0-inch part-digital driver’s display
- Honda Connect live services, including location and digital key
- 9.0-inch touchscreen with inbuilt Google services like Google Maps and over-the-air updates
- Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay
- Eight-speaker sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- 4x USB-C ports
- Anti-theft alarm
- 10x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with low speed follow
- Traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Traffic sign recognition
- Auto high beam
- Driver attention monitoring
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
CR-V e:HEV X model adds:
- Black 18-inch alloy wheels
- Steering wheel paddle shifters for regenerative braking
- Auto-tilting passenger mirror in reverse gear
- Eco, sport and normal driving modes
- 10.2-inch digital driver’s display
e:HEV L model adds:
- Black leather seat upholstery
- Heated front seats
- Driver’s seat memory
- Roof rails
- Panoramic sunroof
- Rear privacy glass
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob
- 4x auto up/down windows
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
VTi L7 model adds:
- Third row of seating
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Third row air vents
e:HEV LX model adds (to e:HEV L):
- All-wheel drive system
- 12-speaker Bose sound system
- Piano black exterior trims
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- DAB+ digital radio
- LED interior ambient lighting
e:HEV RS model adds:
- Head-up display
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated outer rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Individual drive mode
- Alloy sports pedals
- Piano black door handle and mirror cover trim
The 2026 Honda CR-V range is now on sale with local deliveries to commence soon.
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