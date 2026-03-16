Honda Australia has announced pricing and specifications for its updated 2026 CR-V mid-size SUV. Priced from $44,900 driveaway, the facelifted CR-V costs $3000 more at the entry point but is better equipped across the range. Honda has also reshuffled the CR-V line-up with its 2.0-litre hybrid now the dominant available drivetrain, which is also now available with all-wheel drive. The updated CR-V will enter local Honda dealerships soon.

Compared with the pre-updated CR-V, the new model has received a light exterior and interior refresh with design tweaks throughout. A new 9.0-inch touchscreen now features as standard across the range with Google inbuilt and live services for technology such as Google Maps sat-nav and the Google Play Store so that owners can download apps for a greater range of in-car entertainment.

Honda has also expanded the availability of its 135kW/335Nm 2.0-litre hybrid system, which was previously limited to just the top-spec RS, while also adding a hybrid all-wheel drive drivetrain to the top-spec variants. Rated at 5.5L/100km for the two-wheel drive models and 5.7L/100km for the all-wheel drive cars, the hybrid CR-V is now the dominant drivetrain in the CR-V line-up.

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Overseas model shown

As a result of that range reshuffling, the 140kW 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is limited to just two variants: the base model VTi X and mid-spec seven-seat VTi L7. The addition of new hybrid variants sees the cost of entry to a CR-V hybrid fall to $49,900 driveaway for the e:HEV X, or around $7000 less than the 2025 model.

Finally, in addition to the new in-car tech, Honda has also added new standard features across the range, with auto door locking now featuring, as well as a 360-degree camera now standard on the e:HEV L and upwards. The top-spec e:HEV RS adds a head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

2026 Honda CR-V pricing (driveaway):

VTi X$44,900
e:HEV X$49,900
e:HEV L$53,900
VTi L7$54,900
e:HEV LX AWD$58,900
e:HEV RS AWD$64,400

2026 Honda CR-V VTi X standard features:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Dusk/rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Hands-free electric tailgate with walk-away functionality
  • Electric-folding mirrors
  • 12-way electric driver’s seat
  • Cloth upholstery
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
  • 7.0-inch part-digital driver’s display
  • Honda Connect live services, including location and digital key
  • 9.0-inch touchscreen with inbuilt Google services like Google Maps and over-the-air updates
  • Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay
  • Eight-speaker sound system
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 4x USB-C ports
  • Anti-theft alarm
  • 10x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control with low speed follow
  • Traffic jam assist
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Auto high beam
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Reversing camera
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CR-V e:HEV X model adds:

  • Black 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Steering wheel paddle shifters for regenerative braking
  • Auto-tilting passenger mirror in reverse gear
  • Eco, sport and normal driving modes
  • 10.2-inch digital driver’s display

e:HEV L model adds:

  • Black leather seat upholstery
  • Heated front seats
  • Driver’s seat memory
  • Roof rails
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob
  • 4x auto up/down windows
  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers
  • Auto-dimming rear mirror

VTi L7 model adds:

  • Third row of seating
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Third row air vents

e:HEV LX model adds (to e:HEV L):

  • All-wheel drive system
  • 12-speaker Bose sound system
  • Piano black exterior trims
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • DAB+ digital radio
  • LED interior ambient lighting

e:HEV RS model adds:

  • Head-up display
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated outer rear seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Matrix adaptive high beam
  • Individual drive mode
  • Alloy sports pedals
  • Piano black door handle and mirror cover trim

The 2026 Honda CR-V range is now on sale with local deliveries to commence soon.