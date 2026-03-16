Honda Australia has announced pricing and specifications for its updated 2026 CR-V mid-size SUV. Priced from $44,900 driveaway, the facelifted CR-V costs $3000 more at the entry point but is better equipped across the range. Honda has also reshuffled the CR-V line-up with its 2.0-litre hybrid now the dominant available drivetrain, which is also now available with all-wheel drive. The updated CR-V will enter local Honda dealerships soon.

Compared with the pre-updated CR-V, the new model has received a light exterior and interior refresh with design tweaks throughout. A new 9.0-inch touchscreen now features as standard across the range with Google inbuilt and live services for technology such as Google Maps sat-nav and the Google Play Store so that owners can download apps for a greater range of in-car entertainment.

Honda has also expanded the availability of its 135kW/335Nm 2.0-litre hybrid system, which was previously limited to just the top-spec RS, while also adding a hybrid all-wheel drive drivetrain to the top-spec variants. Rated at 5.5L/100km for the two-wheel drive models and 5.7L/100km for the all-wheel drive cars, the hybrid CR-V is now the dominant drivetrain in the CR-V line-up.

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Overseas model shown

As a result of that range reshuffling, the 140kW 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is limited to just two variants: the base model VTi X and mid-spec seven-seat VTi L7. The addition of new hybrid variants sees the cost of entry to a CR-V hybrid fall to $49,900 driveaway for the e:HEV X, or around $7000 less than the 2025 model.

Finally, in addition to the new in-car tech, Honda has also added new standard features across the range, with auto door locking now featuring, as well as a 360-degree camera now standard on the e:HEV L and upwards. The top-spec e:HEV RS adds a head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

2026 Honda CR-V pricing (driveaway):

VTi X $44,900 e:HEV X $49,900 e:HEV L $53,900 VTi L7 $54,900 e:HEV LX AWD $58,900 e:HEV RS AWD $64,400

2026 Honda CR-V VTi X standard features:

17-inch alloy wheels

Dusk/rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting

Keyless entry with push button start

Hands-free electric tailgate with walk-away functionality

Electric-folding mirrors

12-way electric driver’s seat

Cloth upholstery

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

7.0-inch part-digital driver’s display

Honda Connect live services, including location and digital key

9.0-inch touchscreen with inbuilt Google services like Google Maps and over-the-air updates

Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay

Eight-speaker sound system

Wireless phone charger

4x USB-C ports

Anti-theft alarm

10x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with low speed follow

Traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

Auto high beam

Driver attention monitoring

Tyre pressure monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

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CR-V e:HEV X model adds:

Black 18-inch alloy wheels

Steering wheel paddle shifters for regenerative braking

Auto-tilting passenger mirror in reverse gear

Eco, sport and normal driving modes

10.2-inch digital driver’s display

e:HEV L model adds:

Black leather seat upholstery

Heated front seats

Driver’s seat memory

Roof rails

Panoramic sunroof

Rear privacy glass

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob

4x auto up/down windows

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming rear mirror

VTi L7 model adds:

Third row of seating

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Third row air vents

e:HEV LX model adds (to e:HEV L):

All-wheel drive system

12-speaker Bose sound system

Piano black exterior trims

19-inch alloy wheels

DAB+ digital radio

LED interior ambient lighting

e:HEV RS model adds:

Head-up display

Ventilated front seats

Heated outer rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Matrix adaptive high beam

Individual drive mode

Alloy sports pedals

Piano black door handle and mirror cover trim

The 2026 Honda CR-V range is now on sale with local deliveries to commence soon.