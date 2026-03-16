Victoria Police has warned that increasingly sophisticated electronic tools are driving a surge in vehicle thefts across the state, with criminals now able to steal cars without ever touching the owner’s keys.

As reported by Nine News, police say key-cloning devices are playing a growing role in car theft, allowing offenders to override security systems and start vehicles equipped with modern push-button ignitions.

Victoria Police estimates more than 10,000 vehicles were stolen using the technology in the past year alone. Crime Statistics Agency figures show 33,212 cars were stolen across Victoria in the 12 months to September, highlighting the scale of the issue.

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Deputy Commissioner for Regional Operations Bob Hill said police intelligence suggests the devices are now widely used by offenders.

“Our intelligence estimates as many as 30 cars are being stolen using key cloning technology in Victoria every day,” Hill said.

Police seized around 800 key-cloning devices during investigations last year, with Hill noting the equipment is appearing more frequently during vehicle intercepts and search warrants.

“There is no doubt this methodology is rife in the criminal world and as a community we need to work together to reduce car theft,” he said.

Victoria Police data indicates several popular models are regularly targeted using electronic theft methods. Vehicles most commonly affected include the Toyota LandCruiser, Corolla, Hilux and RAV4, along with the Holden Commodore and Subaru Impreza.

The figures cited by Nine News also show thefts of certain models have been increasing in recent years. Between 2022 and 2025, thefts of Subaru Imprezas rose by 14.4 per cent, while Toyota RAV4 thefts increased by 9.9 per cent and LandCruiser thefts by 9.5 per cent.

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Police believe the common link between many of the targeted vehicles is the widespread use of keyless entry and push-button start systems, which can be exploited using electronic cloning tools.

Several Melbourne suburbs have been identified as hotspots for the technology-assisted thefts. Areas including Melbourne’s CBD, Dandenong, Tarneit, Narre Warren, St Albans, Craigieburn, Southbank, Reservoir, Truganina and Epping have recorded significant activity.

Despite the rise in thefts, police say many stolen vehicles are still recovered. Victoria Police reports about 80 per cent of stolen cars were returned to their owners last year.

Authorities are also urging motorists to take preventative measures. Victoria Police recommends locking vehicles, parking off the street where possible and installing additional security devices such as OBD port locks to reduce the risk of theft.