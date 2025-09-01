Hyundai Motor Company Australia has announced a major step forward in customer support, introducing a new seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty across its entire passenger vehicle range. The change, effective for vehicles first registered from 1 June 2025, marks a significant evolution of Hyundai’s aftersales offering in Australia.

The warranty, which applies to petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles, excludes only the Staria Load commercial van and cars used for taxi, hire, or ride-share purposes, which retain a five-year/160,000 km package.

Hyundai was the first brand to offer a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty in Australia back in 2007, following an initial five-year/130,000 km package launched in 1999. Chief Executive Officer Don Romano said the move reflects Hyundai’s ongoing commitment to leadership in customer value.

“Hyundai introduced the first five-year unlimited kilometre warranty in this country, and extending that to seven years demonstrates the importance we place on competitive coverage and owner confidence,” Romano said. “Over recent months we worked closely with our dealer network to create a package that delivers genuine peace of mind.”

Hyundai IONIQ 9

Key Details of the New Warranty

To qualify for the full seven years of coverage, owners must complete all scheduled services at an authorised Hyundai dealer. The package includes:

Seven years of coverage for corrosion, paint durability, and multimedia systems – areas often excluded by rivals.

An eight-year/160,000 km warranty for high-voltage EV batteries.

Extension of the Bluelink connected car subscription to seven years, when service requirements are met.

24/7 nationwide Premium Roadside Support for the lifetime of the vehicle, provided servicing continues within the Hyundai network.

Owners who choose to service their vehicle outside Hyundai’s dealer network will continue to receive the standard five-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

myHyundaiCare: New Aftersales Experience

The launch also coincides with the introduction of myHyundaiCare, which replaces the previous iCare program. The initiative reflects Hyundai’s global shift to more connected and customer-centric service, offering online booking and quotes, genuine parts, and factory-trained technicians under the renamed Genuine Service Plan.

Hyundai says the changes reinforce its goal of making vehicle ownership more transparent, seamless, and confidence-inspiring for Australian drivers.