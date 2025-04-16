The Hyundai Inster, the brand’s smallest EV to date, is now on sale in Australia priced from $39,000 plus on-road costs. Offered in three models locally: Standard Range, Extended Range and off-road-themed Cross, the Inster will offer up to 360km of range and DC fast charging at up to 120kW.

Powering the Hyundai Inster Standard Range is a 71kW/147Nm front electric motor and a 42kWh battery pack. It hits 100km/h in 11.7 seconds and is rated at 327km for WLTP range.

Above the Standard Range sits the Extended Range, which uses a slightly larger 49kWh battery for a claimed 360km of range, while its more powerful 84.5kW/147Nm motor allows for a slightly quicker 10.6-second 0-100km/h run. The top-spec Cross uses the Extended Range drivetrain, and with the optional roof basket, its range drops to a claimed 293km. Hyundai claims a 30-minute 10 to 80 per cent fast charging time at up to 85kW and AC charging of up to 10.5kW.

Standard equipment across the Inster range includes 15-inch alloy wheels, single-zone automatic climate control, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a heat pump, dual 10.25-inch screens, keyless entry and start, vehicle-to-load functionality, wireless phone charging and sliding rear seats (which open up the boot from 280 litres to 351L).

The Extended Range adds larger 17-inch wheels and the Cross further adds a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot cameras, front parking sensors, ambient cabin lighting, off-road-style bumpers and a different wheel design.

Importantly, all Inster models feature a full safety equipment suite with features such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance, auto high beam, rear occupant alert, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and driver attention alert.

The Inster is available in nine colours, including ‘Urban Khaki’, ‘Natural Ivory’, ‘Buttercream Yellow’, ‘Sienna Orange’ and new matte ‘Dusk Blue’, ‘Aero Silver’ and ‘Amazonas Green’ – the matte options adding an extra $1,000 to the price.

2025 Hyundai Inster pricing (plus on-road costs):

Standard Range: $39,000

$39,000 Extended Range: $42,500

$42,500 Cross: $45,000

The Hyundai Inster is on sale now in Australia with local deliveries due to commence soon.