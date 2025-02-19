Wheels COTY winner Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets new record for EVs

Hyundai has set a lap record at the iconic Tsukuba Circuit in Japan with a modified version of the Wheels COTY 2024-winning Ioniq 5 N.

Driven by Japanese professional driver Nobuteru Taniguchi at the Attack Tsukuba 2025 motorsport event, the Ioniq 5 N lapped the circuit in 57.446 seconds - a full two seconds faster than any EV before it.

5

The vehicle used to lap the track was not a production Ioniq 5 N, instead, the motorsport Ioniq 5 ‘N TA Spec’ variant was employed for the task. Tsukuba wasn’t its first victory as it took first at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in the modified production electric SUV category, setting a new record in the process.