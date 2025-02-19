Wheels COTY winner Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets new record for EVs

Hyundai has set a lap record at the iconic Tsukuba Circuit in Japan with a modified version of the Wheels COTY 2024-winning Ioniq 5 N.
Driven by Japanese professional driver Nobuteru Taniguchi at the Attack Tsukuba 2025 motorsport event, the Ioniq 5 N lapped the circuit in 57.446 seconds - a full two seconds faster than any EV before it.
The vehicle used to lap the track was not a production Ioniq 5 N, instead, the motorsport Ioniq 5 ‘N TA Spec’ variant was employed for the task. Tsukuba wasn’t its first victory as it took first at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in the modified production electric SUV category, setting a new record in the process.
According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 N TA Spec was designed to showcase the strengths of the production-spec Ioniq 5 N without significant modifications. The TA Spec retains the standard car’s power electronics system, but the TA Spec’s maximum output has been boosted to a massive 505kW, with the rear motor’s power increased by 27kW compared with the standard car.
Additional upgrades include a louder exterior noise with modified speakers (over 120 dB), new shock absorbers, motorsport-grade brakes, Yokohama slick tyres, a high-downforce aerodynamic package, a Recaro seat, a Sabelt six-point safety harness, a PPIHC-specification roll cage, and an EV fire suppression system.
“I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to drive the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec at Attack Tsukuba 2025, which enabled me to significantly break my previous EV record”, said Taniguchi. “The Ioniq 5 N TA Spec stops well and handles excellently. Despite the power, the control is outstanding, with great cornering and smooth, stable corner-exit. I could push the car to the limit with real confidence.”
Hyundai Mobility Japan also showcased the recently revealed Ioniq 5 N DK Edition, a special edition with a new performance parts package. Hyundai N created the package in collaboration with Keiichi Tsuchiya, the legendary Japanese race car driver also known as ‘Drift King’ – the package’s namesake.
