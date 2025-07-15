The Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric large SUV has been launched in Australia as the most expensive Hyundai car ever sold here. Priced from $119,750 plus on-road costs, Hyundai Australia has elected to sell only the top-spec Calligraphy model, with lower spec models offered overseas not yet available. 

Measuring 5060mm long, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is the twin to the Kia EV9, though it’s even larger overall than its cousin. Seven seats are standard, but a six-seat layout is optionally available as well, as are camera mirrors and special matte paint. 

Under the floor of the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is the same ‘E-GMP’ platform as the smaller IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, this time using a 110.6kWh battery that can be charged at up to 233kW on a DC charger for a 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 24 minutes. Its claimed WLTP range is 600km.

The IONIQ 9 is powered by two 157kW electric motors, combined making 314kW of power and 700Nm of torque, enough for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds.  

The IONIQ 9 is the first Hyundai vehicle in Australia with digital key functionality, allowing buyers to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using near-field communication and ultra-wideband technology. Google Places Search has also debuted in the IONIQ 9, allowing users to use text search such as “restaurants near me” for navigation.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 pricing (plus on-road costs):

  • Calligraphy: $119,750 

Hyundai IONIQ 9 Calligraphy standard features: 

  • 21-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Hands-free power tailgate
  • Roof rails
  • Keyless entry with push button start and digital key access 
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Heated/auto-folding mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with power column adjustment
  • Nappa leather upholstery
  • 16-way electric ‘Premium Relaxation’ front seats with ventilation, heating and driver’s memory
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated and ventilated outboard middle row seating
  • Power-folding and reclining third-row seats
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates
  • Satellite navigation with Google Places Search integration
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • 14-speaker Bose sound system
  • Wireless phone charger
  • UV steriliser
  • 6x 100-watt USB-C charging ports
  • Digital rear mirror
  • Head-up display

IONIQ 9 Calligraphy safety features: 

  • 10 airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist, junction turning/crossing, lane change oncoming and evasive steering assistance
  • Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Adaptive lane guidance
  • Blind-spot monitoring with a blind-spot camera
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Intelligent speed limit assist
  • Low-speed automatic rear braking
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Rear occupant alert
  • Safe exit assist
  • Adaptive high beam
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera
  • Tyre pressure monitoring

IONIQ 9 options: 

  • Digital side mirrors: $3000
  • Six-seater layout with second-row ‘Premium Relaxation’ seats with electric adjustment: $2000
  • Metallic paint: $750
  • Matte paint: $1000
  • Two-tone interior: $295

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is now on sale in Australia, with the first deliveries due to commence soon.