The Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric large SUV has been launched in Australia as the most expensive Hyundai car ever sold here. Priced from $119,750 plus on-road costs, Hyundai Australia has elected to sell only the top-spec Calligraphy model, with lower spec models offered overseas not yet available.
Measuring 5060mm long, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is the twin to the Kia EV9, though it’s even larger overall than its cousin. Seven seats are standard, but a six-seat layout is optionally available as well, as are camera mirrors and special matte paint.
Under the floor of the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is the same ‘E-GMP’ platform as the smaller IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, this time using a 110.6kWh battery that can be charged at up to 233kW on a DC charger for a 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 24 minutes. Its claimed WLTP range is 600km.
The IONIQ 9 is powered by two 157kW electric motors, combined making 314kW of power and 700Nm of torque, enough for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds.
The IONIQ 9 is the first Hyundai vehicle in Australia with digital key functionality, allowing buyers to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using near-field communication and ultra-wideband technology. Google Places Search has also debuted in the IONIQ 9, allowing users to use text search such as “restaurants near me” for navigation.
Hyundai IONIQ 9 pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Calligraphy: $119,750
Hyundai IONIQ 9 Calligraphy standard features:
- 21-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Panoramic sunroof
- Hands-free power tailgate
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry with push button start and digital key access
- Rear privacy glass
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with power column adjustment
- Nappa leather upholstery
- 16-way electric ‘Premium Relaxation’ front seats with ventilation, heating and driver’s memory
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Heated and ventilated outboard middle row seating
- Power-folding and reclining third-row seats
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates
- Satellite navigation with Google Places Search integration
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- 14-speaker Bose sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- UV steriliser
- 6x 100-watt USB-C charging ports
- Digital rear mirror
- Head-up display
IONIQ 9 Calligraphy safety features:
- 10 airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist, junction turning/crossing, lane change oncoming and evasive steering assistance
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring with a blind-spot camera
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Intelligent speed limit assist
- Low-speed automatic rear braking
- Driver attention monitoring
- Rear occupant alert
- Safe exit assist
- Adaptive high beam
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
IONIQ 9 options:
- Digital side mirrors: $3000
- Six-seater layout with second-row ‘Premium Relaxation’ seats with electric adjustment: $2000
- Metallic paint: $750
- Matte paint: $1000
- Two-tone interior: $295
The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is now on sale in Australia, with the first deliveries due to commence soon.
