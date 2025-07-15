The Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric large SUV has been launched in Australia as the most expensive Hyundai car ever sold here. Priced from $119,750 plus on-road costs, Hyundai Australia has elected to sell only the top-spec Calligraphy model, with lower spec models offered overseas not yet available.

Measuring 5060mm long, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is the twin to the Kia EV9, though it’s even larger overall than its cousin. Seven seats are standard, but a six-seat layout is optionally available as well, as are camera mirrors and special matte paint.

Under the floor of the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is the same ‘E-GMP’ platform as the smaller IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, this time using a 110.6kWh battery that can be charged at up to 233kW on a DC charger for a 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 24 minutes. Its claimed WLTP range is 600km.

The IONIQ 9 is powered by two 157kW electric motors, combined making 314kW of power and 700Nm of torque, enough for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds.

The IONIQ 9 is the first Hyundai vehicle in Australia with digital key functionality, allowing buyers to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using near-field communication and ultra-wideband technology. Google Places Search has also debuted in the IONIQ 9, allowing users to use text search such as “restaurants near me” for navigation.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Calligraphy: $119,750

Hyundai IONIQ 9 Calligraphy standard features:

21-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Panoramic sunroof

Hands-free power tailgate

Roof rails

Keyless entry with push button start and digital key access

Rear privacy glass

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with power column adjustment

Nappa leather upholstery

16-way electric ‘Premium Relaxation’ front seats with ventilation, heating and driver’s memory

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Heated and ventilated outboard middle row seating

Power-folding and reclining third-row seats

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates

Satellite navigation with Google Places Search integration

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

14-speaker Bose sound system

Wireless phone charger

UV steriliser

6x 100-watt USB-C charging ports

Digital rear mirror

Head-up display

IONIQ 9 Calligraphy safety features:

10 airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist, junction turning/crossing, lane change oncoming and evasive steering assistance

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with a blind-spot camera

Rear cross-traffic alert

Intelligent speed limit assist

Low-speed automatic rear braking

Driver attention monitoring

Rear occupant alert

Safe exit assist

Adaptive high beam

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

IONIQ 9 options:

Digital side mirrors: $3000

Six-seater layout with second-row ‘Premium Relaxation’ seats with electric adjustment: $2000

Metallic paint: $750

Matte paint: $1000

Two-tone interior: $295

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is now on sale in Australia, with the first deliveries due to commence soon.