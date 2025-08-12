Hyundai’s N performance division is broadening its horizons, confirming it will not be an EV-only brand. According to Joon Park, vice president of the N Management Group, the future will see a blend of lighter petrol-electric hybrids alongside high-output electric cars like the IONIQ 5 N and upcoming IONIQ 6 N.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs,” Park said. “We will go further with ICE-based cars as well. This is not the end of our journey… lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting – these are the key elements we are heading to.”

The first step is expected to be a high-performance Hyundai Tucson N producing around 300 bhp (223kW). While official details remain under wraps, the SUV is tipped to feature a next-generation 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor, potentially incorporating an electric rear axle for all-wheel drive.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 N – winner of Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25

Park stressed that Hyundai N’s approach to hybrid technology will be distinct from efficiency-focused systems in mainstream models. “If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different – to have more power intensely,” he said. Two strategies are being pursued: one optimised for fuel economy, the other tuned for performance. N models will adopt the latter.

Beyond the Tucson N, the hybrid rollout is likely to extend to other nameplates. Park hinted at opportunities for smaller, lighter models such as the Kona, i20, and i30, suggesting that downsized batteries and reduced weight could create agile, driver-focused hot hatches and crossovers.

Hyundai i30 N-line

“If we can make a smaller model with a less-weighted battery, then it can be better,” Park noted, underscoring the division’s intent to keep driving engagement central to its engineering.

This strategic pivot allows Hyundai N to diversify its performance line-up at a time when many carmakers are going all-in on electric propulsion. It also opens the door for enthusiasts who want performance-oriented hybrids with the character of combustion engines — alongside the instant torque of EVs.

The Tucson N hybrid is expected to debut later in the decade, signalling a new era where Hyundai N delivers performance options through multiple powertrain technologies.