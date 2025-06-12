Hyundai has teased the upcoming Ioniq 6 N high-performance electric sedan ahead of its reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK next month.
The sister to the Wheels COTY-winning Ioniq 5 N, the Ioniq 6 N is based on the recently-facelifted Ioniq 6 electric sedan and according to its maker, will “redefine the N driving experience”.
Hyundai is yet to reveal any specifications of the Ioniq 6 N, but it’s expected to draw a lot of its technology from the Ioniq 5 N, likely including its 478kW dual-motor drivetrain – though it could be even faster considering the Ioniq 6’s lower weight and centre of gravity versus the Ioniq 5.
From the new teaser photos, we can see that the Ioniq 6 N will feature a large rear wing spoiler, a lowered ride height for sporty handling and pumped wheel arches to hide a larger wheel and tyre package.
“Ioniq 6 N will once again disrupt the high-performance EV segment to deliver exciting driving experiences to our fans,” N Management Group chief Joon Park said. “We chose to debut the Ioniq 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed to be as close to our fans as possible.”
Hyundai Australia has confirmed the Ioniq 6 N for local sales, though is yet to confirm exact timing – we expect it to launch in the first quarter of 2026.