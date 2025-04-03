Hyundai has revealed the heavily facelifted Ioniq 6 electric sedan, while also teasing and confirming a high-performance N variant.

Revealed alongside the wild Insteroid concept car at the Seoul Mobility Show, the mid-life update for the Ioniq 6 has been given an all-new front end that’s more aggressive than the current model and also fits in with the brand’s latest design language.

The styling at the rear has also been revamped with a new integrated ducktail spoiler, redesigned bumpers and on the N Line, black colouring.

Both the regular Ioniq 6 and the sportier-looking Ioniq 6 N Line (below) were revealed, with the N Line joining the range for the first time.

Inside, the changes to the Ioniq 6 (below) are less noticeable but the company says that it’s been given a new steering wheel design, a revised centre console, a larger climate control display and even new door trim pieces for a higher quality feel.

Technical changes are yet to be detailed for the new Ioniq 6, but the current model is offered with a 77.4kWh lithium-ion battery and either a 168kW/350Nm rear-drive or 239kW/605Nm dual-motor all-wheel drive set up.

The recently updated Ioniq 5 SUV upgraded the battery to a larger 84kWh unit, something we predict will reach the Ioniq 6, and its maximum 614km range will likely grow further as result.

While the Ioniq 6 N is yet to be fully revealed – that will happen in July, according to Hyundai – it can be seen in one of the images with a cheeky rear shot showing off its spoiler. We expect its performance to out-do the Wheels COTY-winner Ioniq 5 N thanks to its lower ride height and potential for even more thrust.

Hyundai Australia is yet to confirm when the facelifted Ioniq 6 range will go on sale locally, though it’s likely to be towards the end of 2025.