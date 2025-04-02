Teased a week ago, Hyundai has revealed a new hot hatch concept at the Seoul Mobility Show called the Insteroid, which previews a hot version of the Inster electric small SUV.

Combining Inster and Steroid, the Insteroid was styled “in secrecy” at Hyundai’s European designers and according to the company, took its inspiration from video games like Need for Speed Underground.

To create the Insteroid, Hyundai took a regular Inster and added a whole lot of attitude: a widened body with vented and electrically adjustable wheel arches, huge 21-inch alloy wheels and a massive rear wing and diffuser.

The exterior is finished in a bold white and orange theme and the 23 on the windows refers to the amount of times the cartoon ghost named ‘The Boost’ features throughout the car. Did you also think of Halloween? Spooky!

The Insteroid’s interior has been stripped out and pared back for a more racing look. Bucket seats and a roll cage also feature, and a new recycled 3D knit fabric is used extensively throughout the cabin.

The instrument cluster uses cool new graphics, while the driving experience incorporates many noises and lights. The Insteroid’s drift mode is controlled by a huge handbrake lever between the front seats.

Riding on a shortened version of the Ioniq 5’s E-GMP platform, the Insteroid isn’t actually related to the regular Inster mechanically.

Hyundai didn’t release any mechanical details about the Insteroid, aside from that it uses the Wheels COTY-winning Ioniq 5N’s 478kW dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain. Considering that the 5 N hits 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, the smaller and lighter Insteroid is likely even faster. The Hyundai Insteroid concept will be shown at the Seoul Mobility Show, which runs from April 3rd to 13th.