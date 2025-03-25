Hyundai teases new concept car ahead of motor show

Hyundai is preparing to unveil a new concept car, one that’s reportedly due to debut at the Seoul Mobility Show that starts on April 3. Teased on Hyundai’s social media platforms, not much is known about the concept car.

No official information has been provided by Hyundai, but the teaser images from the company show a number of ghost motifs and some race car-like controls, which could mean that it’s a high-performance concept car.

The ghost graphics appear to have been placed all over the car, including on the bright orange high-mounted rear wing, window glass and other locations around the cabin.