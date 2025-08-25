Hyundai has unveiled its refreshed 2026 Tucson line-up, delivering price cuts of up to $2,500 across the range, alongside a stronger emphasis on hybrid power and new convenience features aimed at keeping the popular SUV at the sharp end of the medium SUV segment.

For the larger Santa Fe, updates are more subtle. A three-trim line-up continues, with Digital Key 2 now standard across the board. Entry models feature new 18-inch alloys, while distinctive wheel designs differentiate petrol and hybrid powertrains. Pricing climbs by $400 on all variants.

Hybrid-First Strategy

The most significant update is Tucson’s shift toward hybridisation. From 2026, the majority of the line-up will be hybrid-powered, leaving the 2.0-litre MPi as the sole petrol option. The outgoing 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued, a move Hyundai says reflects its evolving focus on sustainability and efficiency.

The three-tier trim structure continues, though the sporty N Line option pack is now exclusive to the mid-range Elite and flagship Premium grades, narrowing its availability but sharpening its image.

Price Reductions and Value Boost

Hyundai has repositioned Tucson pricing to strengthen its competitiveness. Depending on the variant, reductions range from $1,000 to $2,500, which the company says makes the SUV a more compelling choice for families weighing hybrid rivals.

Fresh Styling and Colours

Cosmetic changes are subtle but effective. Entry-level models gain new 17-inch alloys, while each powertrain variant adopts a unique wheel design. A new exterior shade, Ecotronic Grey, joins the palette, available in both pearl and matte finishes – the latter exclusive to N Line models. Titan Grey Metallic exits the range, while matte paint options are now reserved for the Premium and N Line.

Digital Key 2 Convenience

Headlining the technology updates is Hyundai’s new Digital Key 2, standard across the Tucson range. The feature allows owners to lock, unlock and start the car using a compatible smartphone or Apple Watch linked to Hyundai’s Bluelink connected services. Up to 15 digital keys can be shared with family and friends, removing the need for a traditional fob.

Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO Don Romano said the changes keep the Tucson relevant in a highly competitive field: “With substantial price reductions, a hybrid-focused line-up, and Digital Key 2 convenience, the 2026 Tucson delivers more value and continues to be one of the most compelling medium SUVs on the market.”

Hyundai Tucson pricing

Tucson 2.0 MPi 6 speed FWD – $38,100 (-$1,000)

Tucson 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed FWD – $42,600 (-$2,500)

Tucson Elite 2.0 MPi 6 speed FWD – $43,100 (-$1,000)

Tucson Elite 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed FWD– $48,100 (-$2,000) (+N Line Pack $50,600 (-$2,000))

Tucson Elite 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed AWD – $50,600 (-$2,000) (+N Line Pack $53,100 (-$2,000))

Tucson Premium 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed AWD – $58,100 (-$1,500) (+N Line Pack $59,600 (-$1,500))

Specs

TUCSON 2.0 MPi 2WD; 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 2WD 17″ alloy wheels – new design FCA w/Junction Turning + Direct Oncoming Full size spare wheel* (2.0 MPi 2WD only) FCA 1.5 – Improved w/ 2-wheeler detection Digital Key 2 High Beam Assist (HBA) Satin chrome beltline + mirror garnish Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) – Improved Silver skid plates (front/rear) Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Reverse (PDW F/R) LED headlights (Bi-function MFR) w/LED static cornering lights Smart key (new design) & push button start LED DRL/positioning light & LED front turn signals 2x USB C Type outlets LED taillights/stoplight/licence plate lights (bulb turn/reverse) 4.2″ Instrument Cluster Shift by cable (SBC) – Petrol only Wireless Smart Phone Charger Drive Mode Select – Improved [+MY Drive Mode] Auto up/down w/ safety front & rear windows Automatic Collision Notification (ACN) / SOS function LED interior lighting (room, s/visor, cargo) 12.3″ Multimedia w/DAB+, Bluelink & OTA 2x rear USB C Type outlets 6.6″ Dual zone climate control w/Auto Defog & afterblow Luggage net

TUCSON Elite 2.0 MPi 2WD1.6T-GDi Hybrid 2WD & AWD 18″ alloy wheels 12.3″ Supervision Cluster Dark chrome grille w/hidden DRL’s 12.3″ Multimedia with navigation & Voice Control Solar control w/screen + front door glass Smart Power Tailgate Privacy rear glass Leather appointed seats Shift By Wire (Hybrid) w/paddle shifters Power driver seat Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Heated front seats Rain sensor Alloy scuff plates Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) – sensor type Electro Chromatic Mirror

TUCSON Elite + N Line Option Pack 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 2WD & AWD 19″ N Line alloy wheels Body colour cladding Projection type LED Headlights Gloss black beltline & mirror garnish Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS) Chrome muffler outlet LED reverse lights N Line sports interior N Line exterior styling Leather/Suede appointed seats w/red highlights Alloy pedals

TUCSON Premium 1.6T-GDi Hybrid AWD Sunroof – Standard Integrated Memory System (IMS) 2 driver’s seat position 19″ alloy wheels – new design Power passenger seat & walk-in device Projection type LED Headlights Heated rear outboard seats Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS) Ventilated front seats Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) Bose Premium Audio Parking Collision Avoidance Assist-Reverse (PCA-R) Head Up Display (HUD) – 12″ Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Side/Reverse (PDW F/S/R) 2nd row LED personal reading lights Surround View Monitor (SVM) Ambient lighting

TUCSON Premium + N Line Option Pack 1.6T-GDi Hybrid AWD N Line alloy wheels Chrome muffler outlet LED reverse lights N Line sports interior N Line exterior styling Leather/Suede appointed seats w/red highlights Body colour cladding Alloy pedals Gloss black beltline & mirror garnish N Line alloy wheels

Santa Fe

Unlike the Tucson, the Santa Fe range has seen no lineup changes and now starts at $53,400 +ORC, which is an increase of $400.

Changes to the Santa Fe lineup include new one-inch-smaller 18-inch alloy wheels for the entry-level model (with a full-size alloy spare), as well as the new digital key.

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing (plus on-road costs):

Santa Fe 2.5L turbo 2WD: $53,400

Santa Fe 2.5L turbo AWD: $56,400

Santa Fe 1.6L turbo hybrid 2WD: $57,400

Santa Fe 1.6L turbo hybrid AWD: $60,400

Santa Fe Elite 2.5L turbo AWD: $62,900

Santa Fe Elite 1.6L turbo hybrid AWD: $66,900

Santa Fe Calligraphy 2.5L turbo AWD: $72,900

Santa Fe Calligraphy 1.6L turbo hybrid AWD: $76,900