Hyundai has unveiled its refreshed 2026 Tucson line-up, delivering price cuts of up to $2,500 across the range, alongside a stronger emphasis on hybrid power and new convenience features aimed at keeping the popular SUV at the sharp end of the medium SUV segment.

For the larger Santa Fe, updates are more subtle. A three-trim line-up continues, with Digital Key 2 now standard across the board. Entry models feature new 18-inch alloys, while distinctive wheel designs differentiate petrol and hybrid powertrains. Pricing climbs by $400 on all variants.

Hybrid-First Strategy

The most significant update is Tucson’s shift toward hybridisation. From 2026, the majority of the line-up will be hybrid-powered, leaving the 2.0-litre MPi as the sole petrol option. The outgoing 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued, a move Hyundai says reflects its evolving focus on sustainability and efficiency.

The three-tier trim structure continues, though the sporty N Line option pack is now exclusive to the mid-range Elite and flagship Premium grades, narrowing its availability but sharpening its image.

Price Reductions and Value Boost

Hyundai has repositioned Tucson pricing to strengthen its competitiveness. Depending on the variant, reductions range from $1,000 to $2,500, which the company says makes the SUV a more compelling choice for families weighing hybrid rivals.

Fresh Styling and Colours

Cosmetic changes are subtle but effective. Entry-level models gain new 17-inch alloys, while each powertrain variant adopts a unique wheel design. A new exterior shade, Ecotronic Grey, joins the palette, available in both pearl and matte finishes – the latter exclusive to N Line models. Titan Grey Metallic exits the range, while matte paint options are now reserved for the Premium and N Line.

Digital Key 2 Convenience

Headlining the technology updates is Hyundai’s new Digital Key 2, standard across the Tucson range. The feature allows owners to lock, unlock and start the car using a compatible smartphone or Apple Watch linked to Hyundai’s Bluelink connected services. Up to 15 digital keys can be shared with family and friends, removing the need for a traditional fob.

Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO Don Romano said the changes keep the Tucson relevant in a highly competitive field: “With substantial price reductions, a hybrid-focused line-up, and Digital Key 2 convenience, the 2026 Tucson delivers more value and continues to be one of the most compelling medium SUVs on the market.”

Hyundai Tucson pricing

Tucson 2.0 MPi 6 speed FWD – $38,100 (-$1,000)

Tucson 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed FWD – $42,600 (-$2,500)

Tucson Elite 2.0 MPi 6 speed FWD – $43,100 (-$1,000)

Tucson Elite 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed FWD– $48,100 (-$2,000) (+N Line Pack $50,600 (-$2,000))

Tucson Elite 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed AWD – $50,600 (-$2,000) (+N Line Pack $53,100 (-$2,000))

Tucson Premium 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed AWD – $58,100 (-$1,500) (+N Line Pack $59,600 (-$1,500))

Specs

TUCSON2.0 MPi 2WD; 1.6T-GDi Hybrid 2WD
17″ alloy wheels – new designFCA w/Junction Turning + Direct Oncoming
Full size spare wheel* (2.0 MPi 2WD only)FCA 1.5 – Improved w/ 2-wheeler detection
Digital Key 2High Beam Assist (HBA)
Satin chrome beltline + mirror garnishIntelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) – Improved
Silver skid plates (front/rear)Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Reverse (PDW F/R)
LED headlights (Bi-function MFR) w/LED static cornering lightsSmart key (new design) & push button start
LED DRL/positioning light & LED front turn signals2x USB C Type outlets
LED taillights/stoplight/licence plate lights (bulb turn/reverse)4.2″ Instrument Cluster
Shift by cable (SBC) – Petrol onlyWireless Smart Phone Charger
Drive Mode Select – Improved [+MY Drive Mode]Auto up/down w/ safety front & rear windows
Automatic Collision Notification (ACN) / SOS functionLED interior lighting (room, s/visor, cargo)
12.3″ Multimedia w/DAB+, Bluelink & OTA2x rear USB C Type outlets
6.6″ Dual zone climate control w/Auto Defog & afterblowLuggage net
TUCSON Elite2.0 MPi 2WD1.6T-GDi Hybrid 2WD & AWD
18″ alloy wheels12.3″ Supervision Cluster
Dark chrome grille w/hidden DRL’s12.3″ Multimedia with navigation & Voice Control
Solar control w/screen + front door glassSmart Power Tailgate
Privacy rear glassLeather appointed seats
Shift By Wire (Hybrid) w/paddle shiftersPower driver seat
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)Heated front seats
Rain sensorAlloy scuff plates
Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) – sensor typeElectro Chromatic Mirror
TUCSON Elite + N Line Option Pack1.6T-GDi Hybrid 2WD & AWD
19″ N Line alloy wheelsBody colour cladding
Projection type LED HeadlightsGloss black beltline & mirror garnish
Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS)Chrome muffler outlet
LED reverse lightsN Line sports interior
N Line exterior stylingLeather/Suede appointed seats w/red highlights
Alloy pedals
TUCSON Premium1.6T-GDi Hybrid AWD
Sunroof – StandardIntegrated Memory System (IMS) 2 driver’s seat position
19″ alloy wheels – new designPower passenger seat & walk-in device
Projection type LED HeadlightsHeated rear outboard seats
Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS)Ventilated front seats
Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM)Bose Premium Audio
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist-Reverse (PCA-R)Head Up Display (HUD) – 12″
Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Side/Reverse (PDW F/S/R)2nd row LED personal reading lights
Surround View Monitor (SVM)Ambient lighting
TUCSON Premium + N Line Option Pack1.6T-GDi Hybrid AWD
N Line alloy wheelsChrome muffler outlet
LED reverse lightsN Line sports interior
N Line exterior stylingLeather/Suede appointed seats w/red highlights
Body colour claddingAlloy pedals
Gloss black beltline & mirror garnish
N Line alloy wheels

Santa Fe

Unlike the Tucson, the Santa Fe range has seen no lineup changes and now starts at $53,400 +ORC, which is an increase of $400.

Changes to the Santa Fe lineup include new one-inch-smaller 18-inch alloy wheels for the entry-level model (with a full-size alloy spare), as well as the new digital key. 

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing (plus on-road costs): 

  • Santa Fe 2.5L turbo 2WD: $53,400
  • Santa Fe 2.5L turbo AWD: $56,400
  • Santa Fe 1.6L turbo hybrid 2WD: $57,400
  • Santa Fe 1.6L turbo hybrid AWD: $60,400
  • Santa Fe Elite 2.5L turbo AWD: $62,900
  • Santa Fe Elite 1.6L turbo hybrid AWD: $66,900
  • Santa Fe Calligraphy 2.5L turbo AWD: $72,900
  • Santa Fe Calligraphy 1.6L turbo hybrid AWD: $76,900
