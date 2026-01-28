Ineos has leaned into a familiar formula for its latest special edition, wrapping its boxy Grenadier off-roader in a deep, unapologetic shade of black. Dubbed the Grenadier Black Edition, the new variant is available for the 2026 model year in either the Station Wagon or the Quartermaster dual-cab ute.

Based on the more comfort-focused Fieldmaster specification, the Black Edition layers its dark theme inside and out. The exterior is finished in Inky Black paint, complemented by gloss-black detailing across the grille, skid plates and trim. Matching 18-inch black alloy wheels are fitted with all-terrain rubber, while privacy glass and a lockable rear spare-wheel box reinforce the tough, low-key look.

Inside, the Black Edition continues the theme with black carpeting and a dark headlining, paired with the Fieldmaster’s more civilised touches. These include leather upholstery, heated front seats, an upgraded audio system and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Ineos’ distinctive safari-style roof vents remain, adding a hint of character to an otherwise serious cabin.

Under the skin, nothing changes from the standard Grenadier formula. Power comes from BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine, producing 210kW and 450Nm, matched to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A mechanical two-speed transfer case and permanent four-wheel drive underline the Grenadier’s focus on genuine off-road ability rather than lifestyle posturing.

Beyond the Black Edition, the broader Grenadier range receives a series of refinements for 2026. While Ineos has resisted a full facelift, the updates are aimed at improving day-to-day usability without softening the vehicle’s rugged character. Steering hardware has been revised to deliver more consistent feel on-road, while the climate control system has been updated for better performance in extreme temperatures.

There are also incremental upgrades to driver assistance systems and cabin materials, responding to early owner feedback. Importantly, Ineos has avoided overhauling the Grenadier’s design or mission, continuing to position it as a deliberately old-school alternative to more polished rivals like the Land Rover Defender.

The Grenadier Black Edition sits at the sharper end of the range, carrying a premium price tag of approximately A$141,200 but offering a distinctive aesthetic for buyers who want their off-road tool wrapped in stealth. Combined with the subtle 2026 improvements, it shows Ineos refining its product carefully, rather than reinventing it.