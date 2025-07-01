Isuzu Ute Australia has unveiled new Isuzu Ute Finance and Isuzu Ute Insurance – two new services designed to make Isuzu Ute ownership simpler, more affordable and more flexible, according to the brand.

Isuzu Ute Finance offers a streamlined and transparent way for customers to get behind the wheel. Applications are fast and fully digital, with ID verification and document signing handled securely through DocuSign.

“Whether you’re upgrading to a new D-Max or buying your first MU-X, Isuzu Ute Finance offers greater flexibility, more convenience, and a smoother path to ownership,” said Mr. Junta Matsui, Managing Director of Isuzu Ute Australia. “It’s about making the experience as effortless and transparent as possible.”

With Isuzu Ute Insurance, customers are guaranteed Isuzu genuine parts in repair, a choice of repairer and a guarantee that if a written-off vehicle is within three years old, it’ll be replaced with a brand new equivalent.

Flexible payment options will allow customers to pay monthly at no additional cost, while those not at fault following an accident will be kept mobile with a rental car. Tyres can also be optionally claimed with no excess.

“We’ve listened to our customers and developed services that support them through the entire ownership journey,” said Mr. Matsui. “These services are designed to make buying and owning an Isuzu D-Max and MU-X more straightforward, more secure, and more rewarding, delivering greater confidence, value, and choice from the moment customers start shopping, to long after they’ve driven away.”

As of July 1, 2025, Isuzu Ute Finance and Isuzu Ute Insurance are available through the brand’s national dealer network.