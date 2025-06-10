Jaguar Australia has detailed a new Australia-exclusive limited edition F-Pace dubbed the ‘575 Ultimate Edition’ to farewell local sales of both the F-Pace and its V8 engine. The 575 Ultimate Edition is limited to just 60 units and adds unique paintwork options and equipment.

Visually marking the F-Pace SVR 575 Ultimate Edition are four new paintwork finishes: Sorrento Yellow Gloss (five vehicles), British Racing Green Gloss (20 vehicles), Icy White Gloss (five vehicles) and Ligurian Black Satin (30 vehicles), each with a black exterior pack as standard.

The 575 Ultimate Edition also features Ultimate Edition fender badging, a unique bespoke car cover and a host of additional specifications, including 22-inch Forged diamond turned gloss black and grey alloy wheels, privacy glass, a sliding panoramic roof, gloss black roof rails, a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.

That’s on top of standard F-Pace SVR equipment such as a variable active exhaust system, 14-way heated and cooled performance front seats, semi-aniline leather upholstery, carbon fibre interior trim, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa integration and a wireless phone charger.

The F-Pace SVR’s powertrain is unchanged in the 575 Ultimate Edition, continuing with a 423kW 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine sending power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It launches to 100km/h in 4.0 seconds and on to a top speed of 286km/h.

Jaguar F-Pace pricing (plus on-road costs):

P250 90th Anniversary $90,830 P400e 90th Anniversary plug-in hybrid $115,265 SVR 575 Ultimate Edition $182,235



The Jaguar F-Pace SVR 575 Ultimate Edition is now available to order, with local deliveries due to

commence soon.