Australian new vehicle registrations in June 2025 have surged compared to last year’s results thanks to an increase in ute and SUV sales. While the total yearly result is 1.4 per cent down over the first half of 2024, June’s result was up 6.8 per cent on June 2024 and the highest June result since 2018.

Data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) and Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) reports that 127,437 new vehicles were registered in June 2025 and the total number of vehicles registered so far in 2025 sits at 624,130.

June is historically the biggest month of the year for new vehicle registrations as buyers rush to purchase before the end of the financial year.

As expected, ute and SUV sales dominated the June 2025 results, with every single model in the top 10 fitting into one of those categories. The Ford Ranger returned to the top of the charts with 6293 registrations, less than 100 units ahead of the Toyota HiLux (6195).

Four out the top five were utes, with the Isuzu D-Max (3119) and BYD Shark 6 (2993) in fourth and fifth place.

In third place was the Tesla Model Y with 3457 registrations, which was its highest result since March 2024 thanks to increased deliveries of the updated model.

Rounding out the top 10 were the Ford Everest (2705), Mazda CX-5 (2582), Hyundai Kona (2484), Toyota RAV4 (2421) and Hyundai Tucson (2332).

Top 10 vehicle registrations in June 2025:

Ford Ranger: 6293 Toyota HiLux: 6195 Tesla Model Y: 3457 Isuzu D-Max: 3119 BYD Shark 6: 2993 Ford Everest: 2705 Mazda CX-5: 2582 Hyundai Kona: 2484 Toyota RAV4: 2421 Hyundai Tucson 2332

Top 10 manufacturers (year to date):