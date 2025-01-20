Kia bids farewell to the Cerato with the new K4

For many Australians their first experience of Kia was via its dependable Cerato model but in a quest to standardize its model names, the Korean powerhouse will retire the name down under and replace it with the Kia K4.
As with the Cerato, four models will be offered here: entry-level S, mid-spec Sport and Sport+, and the warm top-spec GT-Line. Priced from $30,590 plus on-road costs, the Kia K4 will be offered solely in sedan form for now with a hatchback bodystyle expected later in the year.
Efficiency and drivetrains
The K4 range will initially be available with a choice of two petrol engines: either a 112kW/192Nm 2.0-litre naturally aspired engine in the S, Sport and Sport+, or a 142kW/264Nm turbocharged 1.6-litre unit in the GT.
If those engines are familiar, it’s because they are largely carried over from the Cerato. A hybrid is due later in the year for those wanting more efficiency.
The 2.0-litre engine is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.6-litre turbo is paired to a new eight-speed auto, replacing the previous seven-speed dual-clutcher in the Cerato GT. The 2.0L engine is rated at 7.4L/100km for combined fuel consumption - identical to the Cerato - while the 1.6T is now rated at 6.7L/100km, which is a 0.2L/100km improvement.
Dimensions
The K4 has increased in size compared with the Cerato it replaces, now measuring 4,710mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,425mm high and riding on a 2,720mm long wheelbase, making it 200mm longer, 50mm wider, 15mm less tall and riding on a 20mm-longer wheelbase than the Cerato.
Its 508-litre boot is also 80 litres larger than the Cerato sedan.
Safety
The K4’s ANCAP safety rating is yet to be announced, but the whole range is quite well equipped with features like seven airbags (including a front centre unit), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, driver attention monitoring, intelligent speed limit assistance, auto high beam and a reversing camera.
Adding the Safety Pack to the base S adds junction-crossing detection and direct/oncoming lane change detection, while the Sport adds lane change assist and semi-autonomous highway driving functionality.
Pricing
Kia K4 pricing (plus on-road costs):
- S: $30,590
- S Safety Pack: $32,690
- Sport: $35,190
- Sport+: $37,590
- GT-Line: $42,990
Standard features
The entry level K4 S is equipped with:
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights with LED daytime running lights
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Remote start
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors
- Grey cloth upholstery
- Height-adjustable front seats
- Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates
- Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- 4x USB-C charging ports
- Six-speaker sound system
- Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Automatic emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Blind spot-monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (both with braking)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Intelligent speed limit assist
- Auto high beam
- Driver attention monitoring
- Safe exit warning
- Rear occupant alert
- Reversing camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
K4 S Safety Pack (+$2,100) adds:
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 5.0-inch climate control panel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with auto defogging
- Enhanced AEB system with junction-crossing detection
- Direct/oncoming lane change detection
K4 Sport adds:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 5.0-inch climate control display
- Inbuilt satellite navigation
- Dual-zone climate control with auto de-fogging
- Enhanced AEB system with junction-crossing detection
- Lane change assist
- Semi-autonomous highway assist 2 functionality
K4 Sport+ adds:
- Grey synthetic leather trim
- Heated front seats
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Solar windscreen glass
- Automatic rain-sensing ‘aero’ type wipers
- Soft touch door insert trim
- Silver interior door handles
- Sliding sun visors with inbuilt lighting
- Illuminated glovebox
- Passenger-side rear setback pocket
K4 GT adds:
- GT-Line exterior styling with gloss black trim inserts
- Independent rear suspension
- Larger brakes (305mm front, 284mm rear)
- Sunroof
- 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Upgraded LED exterior lighting with LED front fog lights
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Wireless phone charger
- Black synthetic leather upholstery
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
- Ambient interior lighting
- Alloy pedals
Service and warranty
Like all other new Kia models, the K4 is covered by Kia’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty with up to eight years of roadside assistance if serviced through a Kia dealership.
Service pricing is yet to be announced, but considering that the drivetrains are largely shared with the Cerato, we expect the cost to be fairly similar at around $2,030 for the 2.0-litre petrol (up to 75,000km) and $1,950 for the 1.6-litre turbo (but to shorter 10,000km intervals).
Colours
- Clear White
- Snow White Pearl: $600
- Aurora Black Pearl: $600
- Steel Grey: $600
- Interstellar Grey: $600
- Fiery Red: $600
- Wave Blue: $600
- Honeydew: $600
