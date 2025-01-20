Kia bids farewell to the Cerato with the new K4

For many Australians their first experience of Kia was via its dependable Cerato model but in a quest to standardize its model names, the Korean powerhouse will retire the name down under and replace it with the Kia K4. As with the Cerato, four models will be offered here: entry-level S, mid-spec Sport and Sport+, and the warm top-spec GT-Line. Priced from $30,590 plus on-road costs, the Kia K4 will be offered solely in sedan form for now with a hatchback bodystyle expected later in the year. 28 Efficiency and drivetrains The K4 range will initially be available with a choice of two petrol engines: either a 112kW/192Nm 2.0-litre naturally aspired engine in the S, Sport and Sport+, or a 142kW/264Nm turbocharged 1.6-litre unit in the GT.

If those engines are familiar, it's because they are largely carried over from the Cerato. A hybrid is due later in the year for those wanting more efficiency. The 2.0-litre engine is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.6-litre turbo is paired to a new eight-speed auto, replacing the previous seven-speed dual-clutcher in the Cerato GT. The 2.0L engine is rated at 7.4L/100km for combined fuel consumption - identical to the Cerato - while the 1.6T is now rated at 6.7L/100km, which is a 0.2L/100km improvement. Dimensions The K4 has increased in size compared with the Cerato it replaces, now measuring 4,710mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,425mm high and riding on a 2,720mm long wheelbase, making it 200mm longer, 50mm wider, 15mm less tall and riding on a 20mm-longer wheelbase than the Cerato.

Its 508-litre boot is also 80 litres larger than the Cerato sedan. Safety The K4's ANCAP safety rating is yet to be announced, but the whole range is quite well equipped with features like seven airbags (including a front centre unit), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, driver attention monitoring, intelligent speed limit assistance, auto high beam and a reversing camera. Adding the Safety Pack to the base S adds junction-crossing detection and direct/oncoming lane change detection, while the Sport adds lane change assist and semi-autonomous highway driving functionality. Pricing Kia K4 pricing (plus on-road costs): S: $30,590

S Safety Pack: $32,690

Sport: $35,190

Sport+: $37,590

GT-Line: $42,990 Standard features The entry level K4 S is equipped with: Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights with LED daytime running lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Keyless entry and push button start

Remote start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors

Grey cloth upholstery

Height-adjustable front seats

Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents

12.3-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

4x USB-C charging ports

Six-speaker sound system

Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Blind spot-monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (both with braking)

Adaptive cruise control

Intelligent speed limit assist

Auto high beam

Driver attention monitoring

Safe exit warning

Rear occupant alert

Reversing camera

Front and rear parking sensors K4 S Safety Pack (+$2,100) adds: 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5.0-inch climate control panel

Dual-zone automatic climate control with auto defogging

Enhanced AEB system with junction-crossing detection

Direct/oncoming lane change detection K4 Sport adds: 17-inch alloy wheels

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5.0-inch climate control display

Inbuilt satellite navigation

Dual-zone climate control with auto de-fogging

Enhanced AEB system with junction-crossing detection

Lane change assist

Semi-autonomous highway assist 2 functionality K4 Sport+ adds: Grey synthetic leather trim

Heated front seats

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Solar windscreen glass

Automatic rain-sensing ‘aero’ type wipers

Soft touch door insert trim

Silver interior door handles

Sliding sun visors with inbuilt lighting

Illuminated glovebox

Passenger-side rear setback pocket K4 GT adds: GT-Line exterior styling with gloss black trim inserts

Independent rear suspension

Larger brakes (305mm front, 284mm rear)

Sunroof

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Upgraded LED exterior lighting with LED front fog lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Wireless phone charger

Black synthetic leather upholstery

Ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

10-way electric driver’s seat with memory

Ambient interior lighting

Alloy pedals Service and warranty Like all other new Kia models, the K4 is covered by Kia's seven-year/unlimited km warranty with up to eight years of roadside assistance if serviced through a Kia dealership.