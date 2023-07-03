WhichCar
Kia 'GT1' EV: 450kW Stinger successor rumoured & rendered!

The Stinger could be coming back… in the form of a long range, electric-only GT.

Henry Man
072a122d/henry man byline headshot png
07cf1d03/2025 kia gt1 electric sedan rendering whichcar theottle 01 png
July 2023: Kia's electric GT1 flagship imagined

It's not official yet, but with Kia reported to be planning a 450kW flagship sedan, we couldn't resist rendering it into existence.

Inspired by the recent EV5 SUV concept and all the best characteristics of a low-slung, style-focused 'four-door coupe', this take on the GT1 was crafted for us by the brilliant Theottle.

You'll see there's also more than a little next-gen Cerato in the roofline and tail lights, too.

What do you think of this look?

As a rival – in concept if not in price – to models like the upcoming Polestar 5, would you be interested in the Kia GT1? Tell us in the comments below!

07e61d05/2025 kia gt1 electric sedan rendering whichcar theottle 02 png
2025 Kia GT1 EV hero rendering | Theottle [↗], © Wheels Media.

June 2023: Kia's hero Stinger could have an all-electric successor

The Kia Stinger liftback might be near its end, but a new leak suggests it could make a comeback in 2026 – as an all-electric, 450kW grand tourer.

Snapshot

  • ‘Kia GT1’ specs leaked, hinting at electric Stinger successor
  • Produces 450kW, AWD, and has up to 800km range
  • Coming in 2026, the new car will adopt new eM platform

The Korean Car Blog [↗] has published what appears to be a table cropped out of a presentation slide from the Hyundai Motor Group.

Codenamed internally as the Kia GT1, it will feature dual electric motors producing a combined 450kW of power (split between a 200kW front and a 250kW rear) – indicating that it'll also be all-wheel drive.

496b0e03/kia stinger gt1 png
The ‘GT1’ will adopt the carmaker's new eM dedicated electric vehicle platform, the successor to the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) used in the Kia EV6 electric crossover.

This would enable an expected 700 to 800 kilometre driving range from a 113.2kWh (presumably gross) battery pack. That’s larger than the 105kWh gross unit found in the forthcoming Kia EV9 large SUV.

The purported leak confirms a previous report from the Auto Times stating that a “next-generation coupe-type electric sedan” would be launched as the successor to the Stinger.

bdef0ab6/kia stinger 200si cover main jpg
Kia Australia is no longer taking new orders for the rear-driven petrol-engined Stinger liftback, with only backorders currently being fulfilled.

Instead, the automaker is marketing the Kia EV6 GT as the spiritual successor to the Stinger.

The electric crossover, priced at $99,590 before on-roads, delivers 430kW of power and 740Nm of torque with a claimed WLTP driving range of 424 kilometres.

Henry is a motoring journalist passionate about the intersection of technology and transportation, with a focus on electric vehicles.


 

