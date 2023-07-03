Kia 'GT1' EV: 450kW Stinger successor rumoured & rendered!

July 2023: Kia's electric GT1 flagship imagined

It's not official yet, but with Kia reported to be planning a 450kW flagship sedan, we couldn't resist rendering it into existence.

Inspired by the recent EV5 SUV concept and all the best characteristics of a low-slung, style-focused 'four-door coupe', this take on the GT1 was crafted for us by the brilliant Theottle.

You'll see there's also more than a little next-gen Cerato in the roofline and tail lights, too.

What do you think of this look?

As a rival – in concept if not in price – to models like the upcoming Polestar 5, would you be interested in the Kia GT1? Tell us in the comments below!

6 2025 Kia GT1 EV hero rendering | Theottle [↗] , © Wheels Media.

June 2023: Kia's hero Stinger could have an all-electric successor

The Kia Stinger liftback might be near its end, but a new leak suggests it could make a comeback in 2026 – as an all-electric, 450kW grand tourer.

Snapshot ‘Kia GT1’ specs leaked, hinting at electric Stinger successor

Produces 450kW, AWD, and has up to 800km range

Coming in 2026, the new car will adopt new eM platform

The Korean Car Blog [↗] has published what appears to be a table cropped out of a presentation slide from the Hyundai Motor Group.