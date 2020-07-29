The curtain has dropped on Lamborghini’s most hardcore V12 production car ever: with the hybridised 620kW Essenza SCV12 being revealed overnight.

Developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse division and designed in-house by Centro Stile; the Essenza SCV12 is limited to just 40 units, and won’t be appearing on the roads any time soon – this is strictly a track-only affair.

With the added hybridised power bump (up almost 70kW from the ‘normal’ Aventador SVJ), and subsequent added weight of batteries; the SCV12 boasts a new-generation carbon fibre monocoque which was developed to comply with FIA prototype safety rules, without the need for an internal rollcage. The standard AWD Aventador’s front driveshafts have been binned, with a new sequential six-speed gearbox ingeniously doubling as a structural chassis element to which the rear suspension mounts to.

Its mechanical underpinnings are bolstered by an equally dramatic aero package, which Lamborghini claims to yield more downforce than a GT3 car. The sizeable front splitter, adjustable rear wing combine with various strakes and running boards to produce 1,200kg of downforce at 250km/h. The bonnet vents are also designed to separate hot air from the cooling elements whilst funnelling clean cold air to the roof scoop and engine intake.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ driven

The car is cornered by Pirelli-shod centrelock magnesium wheels (19” front, 20” rear) and Brembo brakes.

The Essenza SCV12 is a curtain-call for Lamborghini’s naturally-aspirated V12, which Chief Technical Officer, Maurizio Reggiani, says has “been a symbol of our brand since 1963”.

“Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the V12” he added.

Hybrid V12 Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed

As Lamborghini’s flagship track-toy, Essenza SCV12 ownership grants you access to a number of special programs which will see you able to take part in “arrive and drive” events at FIA Grade 1 circuits all around the world. Lamborghini will handle logistics of your car, as well as provide the full support of the Squadra Corse technical staff, as well as factory drivers for coaching.

Sounds great, but don’t expect to take your car home afterwards… Lamborghini will hold on to it for you.

The exclusive Essenza SCV12 owners club, also includes a factory storage service for your vehicle. Your Essenza will be housed within a personalised garage within a bespoke new hangar in Sant’Agata Italy.

Don’t worry though, Lamborghini state that the garages will be fitted with webcams so you can monitor your car 24 hours a day via an app.

Get breaking performance car news and reviews first by subscribing to MOTOR's newsletter