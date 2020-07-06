Here it is, the car “unlike anything the world may have seen before.” Except it does look an awful lot like an open-top version of the Lamborghini Sian, a car we very much have seen before. That’s because it is.

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster is the latest rare beast to roll out of Sant’Agata Bolognese, with only 19 to be built compared to the 63 Sian FKP 37 coupes.

All of them are already sold. Sorry.

With the same 602kW drivetrain as the FKP 37, featuring a naturally aspirated V12 and a supercapacitor hybrid system for a total 602kW output, the Sian Roadster will hit 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, Lambo says. Its top speed is higher than 350km/h.

The way its hybrid system works is that the capacitors serve as a lighter alternative to batteries used by most hybrid cars, and they can charge and use energy much faster.

The Sian can use the 48-volt electric motor, linked to its gearbox, to drive entirely on electric power for a (very) short distance at (also very) low speeds or to provide a power boost under acceleration. It can also fill the drop in torque which causes clunky movements during gearchanges.

Charging occurs in a similar way to Formula 1 cars, with a regenerative braking system that “fully charges the Sián’s energy storage system every time the vehicle brakes.”

Customers of the 19 Sian Roadsters will be able to create their own specification alongside the Ad Personam customisation team from Lamborghini, the one pictured finished in a hue called Blu Uranus, chosen by the Centro Stile team. Its wheels are in Oro Electrum while the white interior is highlighted with the same colour on its aluminium elements alongside Blu Glauco.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali says the Roadster is the latest step in Lamborghini’s route to future hybridization.

“The Sián Roadster encapsulates the spirit of Lamborghini,” says Domenicali.

“It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies.

“The Sián’s innovative hybrid powertrain heralds the direction for Lamborghini super sports cars, and the open-top Sián Roadster affirms a desire for the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini as we move towards a tomorrow demanding new solutions.”

