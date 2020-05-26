Finally. The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Plenty of leaked images and teasing from both Lego and Lambo have been worth the wait as the 3696-piece replica of Lamborghini’s limited-edition model is revealed.

Measuring in at 13cm high, 60cm long, and 25cm wide, the Technic Sian is a 1:8 scale with an array of working parts and intricate details.

In the signature lime green with gold wheels, the Sian Technic will come in a box mimicking the design language of the Sian itself, though it’ll set buyers back a hefty $569.99.

From June 1, fans will be able to order the set and receive a rather elegantly presented kit, and build one of the only Lego cars we’ve seen with scissor doors.

Once complete, the set also boasts a working 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifters and a pop-up rear wing like the one on the real Sian.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali says Lego is iconic in the same way Lamborghini is to car lovers.

“They both embody the pursuit of design perfection through constant research and development, create different emotions with every interaction, and are valued by generations.

“Each Lamborghini super sports car can be unique thanks to our Ad Personam personalisation program and the specific driving style of each owner, just as Lego bricks provide builders of all ages with endless possibilities for creation.”

Lego CEO Niels. B. Christiansen agrees, saying the model “encapsulates the pursuit of excellence” for both brands.

“Both the 1:8 model and the reveal itself are feats of engineering innovation, pulled off by incredibly talented teams from across our two businesses.”