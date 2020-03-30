The first F&F movie, The Fast and The Furious, has ensured itself a place in car culture for the foreseeable future, and now one of its stars is to be immortalised in plastic forever.

The Dodge Charger R/T owned by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) will be available from Lego after April 27 as a Lego Technic kit, allowing more functionality for the model than it would have had as a set of ‘standard’ Lego pieces.

Gears and shafts will allow Dom’s Charger, built as a 39cm long car, to steer while its pistons move within the engine and its wishbone suspension moves to mimic body roll (or being stood on by a giant foot).

The set is priced at $180 according to the Australian Lego website, though with 1077 pieces that’s relatively reasonable pricing for a Lego set.

It’s likely the Charger won’t be the only F&F Technic set, as Lego announced earlier in the year it had formed a partnership with the movie franchise to create products based on its cars.

Will we see the O’Conner’s Supra, Jesse’s Jetta? Or perhaps some of the wilder cars from more recent F&F instalments.

We also know the next movie in the series is on the way… a perfect time for cross-promotion?