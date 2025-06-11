Land Rover Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated MY26 Discovery Sport seven-seat SUV line-up, which is now available to order. Priced from $78,454 plus on-road costs, the updated Discovery Sport introduces new Metropolitan and Landmark trim levels with new equipment.
Mechanically, the Discovery Sport remains available with either the ‘P250’ 184kW 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or the ‘P300e’ 227kW 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid, which offers 66km of electric range and DC fast charging capability for a 0-80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes. The P250 is rated at 8.4L/100km for combined fuel consumption and the P300e 2.1L/100km (with a full battery).
Sitting at the entry point to the Discovery Sport line-up is the Landmark trim, which replaces the former SE. Standard features on the Landmark include 19-inch wheels, roof rails, a panoramic glass roof, synthetic leather upholstery, an 11.4-inch touchscreen with the company’s ‘Pivi Pro’ infotainment software with wireless smartphone mirroring and a 360-degree camera. The Landmark is available with either the petrol P250 or plug-in hybrid P300e drivetrains.
The Discovery Sport Landmark is priced from $78,454 plus on-road costs, or almost $5000 less
than the previous P250 Dynamic SE.
Above the Landmark sits the new Metropolitan, which replaces the former HSE. The Metropolitan adds features such as larger 20-inch wheels, bright exterior finishes, 14-way electric front seat adjustment with heating and cooling, a 650-watt 14-speaker Meridian Surround audio system and a digital rear mirror. The Metropolitan is only available with the P250 drivetrain and is priced from $91,955 plus on-road costs.
Land Rover has also added new accessory packages for the Discovery Sport, including the ‘Beach Days’ package with a centre armrest cooler, tailored sunshades and a collapsible organiser for the load area and a ‘Road Trip’ pack with media device holders for rear seat occupants and a roof box for extra luggage capacity.
Land Rover Discovery Sport MY26 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Landmark P250
|$78,454
|Landmark Plug-in Hybrid
|$91,502
|Metropolitan P250
|$91,955
Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark standard features:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Black roof rails
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors with auto-dimming and puddle lamps
- Panoramic glass roof
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Electric tailgate
- Dual-zone climate control
- Black synthetic leather upholstery
- 12-way driver and 10-way front passenger electric seat adjustment with driver’s memory
- 11.4-inch touchscreen with live services
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB+ digital radio
- Wireless phone charger
- 5x USB ports
- Meridian sound system
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Traffic sign recognition with adaptive speed limiter
- Driver attention monitoring
- Auto high beam
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
- Alarm
Discovery Sport Metropolitan model adds:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Uprated Meridian sound system
- Leather upholstery
- 14-way electric front seat adjustment
- Heated and cooled front seats
- Head-up display
- Digital rear mirror
- Cabin air purification
The updated Land Rover Discovery Sport range is now available to order, with local deliveries due
to commence soon.