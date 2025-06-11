Land Rover Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated MY26 Discovery Sport seven-seat SUV line-up, which is now available to order. Priced from $78,454 plus on-road costs, the updated Discovery Sport introduces new Metropolitan and Landmark trim levels with new equipment.

Mechanically, the Discovery Sport remains available with either the ‘P250’ 184kW 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or the ‘P300e’ 227kW 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid, which offers 66km of electric range and DC fast charging capability for a 0-80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes. The P250 is rated at 8.4L/100km for combined fuel consumption and the P300e 2.1L/100km (with a full battery).

Sitting at the entry point to the Discovery Sport line-up is the Landmark trim, which replaces the former SE. Standard features on the Landmark include 19-inch wheels, roof rails, a panoramic glass roof, synthetic leather upholstery, an 11.4-inch touchscreen with the company’s ‘Pivi Pro’ infotainment software with wireless smartphone mirroring and a 360-degree camera. The Landmark is available with either the petrol P250 or plug-in hybrid P300e drivetrains.

The Discovery Sport Landmark is priced from $78,454 plus on-road costs, or almost $5000 less

than the previous P250 Dynamic SE.

Above the Landmark sits the new Metropolitan, which replaces the former HSE. The Metropolitan adds features such as larger 20-inch wheels, bright exterior finishes, 14-way electric front seat adjustment with heating and cooling, a 650-watt 14-speaker Meridian Surround audio system and a digital rear mirror. The Metropolitan is only available with the P250 drivetrain and is priced from $91,955 plus on-road costs.

Land Rover has also added new accessory packages for the Discovery Sport, including the ‘Beach Days’ package with a centre armrest cooler, tailored sunshades and a collapsible organiser for the load area and a ‘Road Trip’ pack with media device holders for rear seat occupants and a roof box for extra luggage capacity.

Land Rover Discovery Sport MY26 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Landmark P250 $78,454 Landmark Plug-in Hybrid $91,502 Metropolitan P250 $91,955

Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Black roof rails

Heated and auto-folding mirrors with auto-dimming and puddle lamps

Panoramic glass roof

Keyless entry with push button start

Electric tailgate

Dual-zone climate control

Black synthetic leather upholstery

12-way driver and 10-way front passenger electric seat adjustment with driver’s memory

11.4-inch touchscreen with live services

Satellite navigation with live traffic

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ digital radio

Wireless phone charger

5x USB ports

Meridian sound system

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition with adaptive speed limiter

Driver attention monitoring

Auto high beam

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Alarm

Discovery Sport Metropolitan model adds:

20-inch alloy wheels

Matrix adaptive high beam

Uprated Meridian sound system

Leather upholstery

14-way electric front seat adjustment

Heated and cooled front seats

Head-up display

Digital rear mirror

Cabin air purification

The updated Land Rover Discovery Sport range is now available to order, with local deliveries due

to commence soon.