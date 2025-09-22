Tsutomu “Tom” Matano, the Japanese-born designer credited with shaping the original Mazda MX-5 Miata, has died at the age of 76. Mazda confirmed his passing on September 20, 2025, paying tribute to a man whose work helped define one of the most beloved cars in automotive history.

Matano joined Mazda in 1983 after stints at General Motors and BMW, where he had already honed his eye for clean, driver-focused design. Within a few years he was leading the team that created the first-generation MX-5, unveiled in 1989. Known internally as the ‘NA’ Miata, the lightweight two-seater quickly became a sensation for its balance of affordability, nimble handling, and approachable styling.

More than 1.2 million MX-5s have since been sold across four generations, making it the world’s best-selling two-seat sports car. While later models adopted sharper, more aggressive lines, the car’s central philosophy – simple, lightweight fun – has endured, a testament to Matano’s original vision.

Mazda MX-5

During his Mazda career, Matano also contributed to other icons. He had a hand in the FD-generation RX-7, revered for its sleek looks and rotary performance, and the Cosmo sports coupe powered by a triple-rotor rotary engine. He was also involved in the RX-8 and the 1996 Miata M Coupe concept, an experimental hardtop version of the MX-5.

After retiring from Mazda in 2002, Matano dedicated himself to education, serving as Executive Director at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. He remained a passionate ambassador for Mazda and its fans, frequently appearing at enthusiast events worldwide. Affectionately known online as “MiataPapa,” he proudly drove both a silver RX-7 FD and an MX-5 M Edition.

Mazda RX-8

Mazda said in a statement that Matano’s “passion for design, innovation and the joy of driving will continue to inspire generations of car enthusiasts.” For millions of MX-5 owners and admirers, his legacy lives on every time the lightweight roadster takes to the open road.