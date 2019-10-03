Lotus Australia is acknowledging its cars’ success in Australia’s Targa rally events with the release of a limited-edition Lotus Exige Sport 410 Targa Edition

For $174,990, buyers can get into the top-spec Exige with 305kW/420Nm (thanks to a Toyota-derived supercharged V6) and potentially be part of the brand’s future success on tarmac rallies in Australia.

For the extra cash, the Targa gets carbon side air intakes and rear wing, while inside is a pair of carbon fibre race seats, a harness bar, a four-point driver harness, and fire extinguisher. This setup makes the car, appropriately, already set to race in a Targa event.

Lotus Australia CEO Lee Knappett says the Exige’s success in Targa during 2019 in particular prompted the brand to release the Targa Edition, which is limited to only 10 units.

“Having won the Australian Targa Championship back to back in 2018 and 2019, it seemed fitting to pay tribute with a limited-edition car” says Knappett.

“2019 was an extremely successful year, with Lotus owners winning the Targa championship in all four classes that our cars were eligible - TSD, GT Sports, GT2 and Outright.”

“Some of our customers have been doing Targa for a long time, but our relationship with Targa at a manufacturer level really started in 2015 when we supported four cars competing in Targa High Country. Since then, our involvement has expanded to include an official Lotus Tour group, and we regularly have over 25 cars in the field at each event.”

The Lotus Exige Sport 410 contested PCOTY 2020, and took 6th place of 10, though it was universally liked, if not loved.

“We are delighted to pay tribute to our involvement in the Targa events and our success in competition with this Limited Edition run of the Exige Sport 410,” Knappett continues.

“The Exige V6 has proven its credentials as a Targa car, so it seems fitting that it be the platform chosen for the Limited Edition.”