Mahindra Australia has announced that the new XUV3XO is now in local dealerships ahead of the first deliveries that commence on July 4th. The brand is yet to announce local pricing for the XUV3XO, though has given a bit more information as to its model line-up.

Two models will be available at launch: the entry-level AX5L and upper-spec AX7L, and both will be equipped with level 2 ADAS features such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assistance and auto high beam.

There will also be dual 10.25-inch displays for the driver and infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard as well.

Other features available on the XUV3XO in India include a panoramic sunroof, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera (including a blind-spot camera), dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents, front and rear parking sensors and a wireless phone charger.

According to Mahindra, a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be standard across the range, and the XUV3XO will be rated at 6.5L/100km for combined fuel consumption.

Mahindra is yet to announce any drivetrain details for Australia, though in India, the XUV3XO is available with two turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engines (one making 82kW/200Nm and the other making 96kW/230Nm) and an 86kW/300Nm 1.5-litre turbo-diesel.

Sitting below larger Mahindra models such as the XUV700, the XUV3XO is the first small SUV offering from the brand to go on sale in Australia.

The Mahindra XUV3XO is now available to pre-order ahead of the first deliveries commencing on July 4th.