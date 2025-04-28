International drivers are on notice that to keep driving locally, they must now complete knowledge and practical tests in a shake up of Australian driving rules from April 25 – or October 31 in Western Australia and mid-2025 in Queensland.

Under the Experienced Driver Recognition (EDR) scheme, drivers aged 25 and over from countries that didn’t meet the full licence testing requirements – and weren’t included in the Recognised Country Scheme – were previously eligible for Experienced Driver Recognition status, allowing them to convert their overseas licences to Australian ones without additional testing.

However, after the deadline, drivers from EDR-recognised countries – such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, South Korea, Republic of Serbia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, and Taiwan – will be required to pass both knowledge and practical driving tests to obtain an Australian licence and continue driving in the country, unless they transition before the deadline.

The EDR scheme still applies for drivers from countries such as Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the USA, meaning that drivers with licences from those countries aren’t required to be tested for an Australian driver’s licence.

The changes in the scheme will potentially cause high demand for driving tests, which may place additional pressure on already stretched resources for driving instructors and driving schools. According to EzLicence, Australia has seen a 3.2 per cent decline in qualified driving instructors over the past year.

EzLicence has offered the following tips on how affected drivers should approach the rule change if they miss the April 30th deadline:

Book your driving test as early as possible to avoid wait times

Familiarise yourself with Australian road rules and signs

Take some driving lessons, including on unfamiliar roads

Consider testing in another driving region

Are you an affected driver through changes to the EDR scheme? Let us know in the comments below.