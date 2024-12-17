WhichCar
Maserati's $700K GT2 Stradale now available to Australia

Available strictly by customer order only, the GT2 Stradale brings a lighter kerb weight, more power and a significant lift in downforce

Mike Stevens
The latest in Maserati's growing line of powerhouse heroes will make its way to Australia in 2025, with the track-focused GT2 Stradale opening at $699,000.

Snapshot

  • New halo variant packs 471kW V6, hits 100km/h in 2.8s
  • Track-focused aero package adds 155kg more downforce
  • Priced from $699,000, first deliveries late 2025

At its heart, the GT2 Stradale is powered by Maserati's twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6, boosted from the MC20's 463kW to a new 471kW, and matched to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels. Peak torque is listed at 720Nm, available between 3000 and 5500rpm.

On the scales, Maserati claims a 59kg drop in kerb weight to 1365kg. Contributing to the weight loss are a new carbon-ceramic brake package (-17kg), lighter wheels (-18kg) and racing seats (-20kg), along with a carbon-fibre exterior package (-5kg) and reduced interior sound insulation (-4.5kg).

Aero includes a new adjustable wing that, although 8kg heavier than the MC20's unit, increases rear downforce from 110kg to 170kg at 280km/h. At the same speed, front downforce increases from 35kg to 130kg.

Performance claims have the GT2 Stradale hitting 100km/h in 2.8 seconds –shaving 0.1 seconds off the MC20's time – with a top speed of 324km/h. It rides on 245/35 R20 front and 305/30 R20 rubber.

Key features of the GT2 Stradale include a carbon-fibre bonnet with enlarged cooling vents, lightweight polycarbonate side windows, race-spec suspension, and a full track telemetry system.

Maserati lists the following highlights for the GT2 Stradale

  • Race-calibrated eight-speed dual-clutch transmission
  • Three-position adjustable rear wing
  • Carbon ceramic brake package
  • Carbon-fibre racing seats
  • Enhanced engine and brake cooling systems
  • Modified brake pedal response for circuit use
  • Dashboard-mounted shift light indicator
  • Track-specific anti-lock brake calibration
  • Adjustable traction control and differential settings
  • Built-in performance data logger
  • Race-specification suspension setup
  • Carbon-fibre hood with enlarged cooling vents
  • Lightweight polycarbonate side windows
  • Carbon-fibre exterior package
  • Reduced interior sound insulation
  • Lightweight alloy wheels
Australian-delivered cars will also come standard with some items reserved in Europe for the optional performance pack: Corsa Evo driving mode, Michelin semi-slicks, and a fire extinguisher.

Four standard colours will be offered – black, blue, yellow and white – with custom options available. Brake caliper options include black, red, silver, yellow and blue.

First Australian deliveries are scheduled for late 2025.

Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

