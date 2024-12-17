Maserati's $700K GT2 Stradale now available to Australia

The latest in Maserati's growing line of powerhouse heroes will make its way to Australia in 2025, with the track-focused GT2 Stradale opening at $699,000.
Snapshot
- New halo variant packs 471kW V6, hits 100km/h in 2.8s
- Track-focused aero package adds 155kg more downforce
- Priced from $699,000, first deliveries late 2025
At its heart, the GT2 Stradale is powered by Maserati's twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6, boosted from the MC20's 463kW to a new 471kW, and matched to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels. Peak torque is listed at 720Nm, available between 3000 and 5500rpm.
On the scales, Maserati claims a 59kg drop in kerb weight to 1365kg. Contributing to the weight loss are a new carbon-ceramic brake package (-17kg), lighter wheels (-18kg) and racing seats (-20kg), along with a carbon-fibre exterior package (-5kg) and reduced interior sound insulation (-4.5kg).
Aero includes a new adjustable wing that, although 8kg heavier than the MC20's unit, increases rear downforce from 110kg to 170kg at 280km/h. At the same speed, front downforce increases from 35kg to 130kg.
Performance claims have the GT2 Stradale hitting 100km/h in 2.8 seconds –shaving 0.1 seconds off the MC20's time – with a top speed of 324km/h. It rides on 245/35 R20 front and 305/30 R20 rubber.
Key features of the GT2 Stradale include a carbon-fibre bonnet with enlarged cooling vents, lightweight polycarbonate side windows, race-spec suspension, and a full track telemetry system.
Maserati lists the following highlights for the GT2 Stradale
- Race-calibrated eight-speed dual-clutch transmission
- Three-position adjustable rear wing
- Carbon ceramic brake package
- Carbon-fibre racing seats
- Enhanced engine and brake cooling systems
- Modified brake pedal response for circuit use
- Dashboard-mounted shift light indicator
- Track-specific anti-lock brake calibration
- Adjustable traction control and differential settings
- Built-in performance data logger
- Race-specification suspension setup
- Carbon-fibre hood with enlarged cooling vents
- Lightweight polycarbonate side windows
- Carbon-fibre exterior package
- Reduced interior sound insulation
- Lightweight alloy wheels
Australian-delivered cars will also come standard with some items reserved in Europe for the optional performance pack: Corsa Evo driving mode, Michelin semi-slicks, and a fire extinguisher.
Four standard colours will be offered – black, blue, yellow and white – with custom options available. Brake caliper options include black, red, silver, yellow and blue.
First Australian deliveries are scheduled for late 2025.
COMMENTS