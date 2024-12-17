Maserati's $700K GT2 Stradale now available to Australia

The latest in Maserati's growing line of powerhouse heroes will make its way to Australia in 2025, with the track-focused GT2 Stradale opening at $699,000.

Snapshot New halo variant packs 471kW V6, hits 100km/h in 2.8s

Track-focused aero package adds 155kg more downforce

Priced from $699,000, first deliveries late 2025

At its heart, the GT2 Stradale is powered by Maserati's twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6, boosted from the MC20's 463kW to a new 471kW, and matched to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels. Peak torque is listed at 720Nm, available between 3000 and 5500rpm.

On the scales, Maserati claims a 59kg drop in kerb weight to 1365kg. Contributing to the weight loss are a new carbon-ceramic brake package (-17kg), lighter wheels (-18kg) and racing seats (-20kg), along with a carbon-fibre exterior package (-5kg) and reduced interior sound insulation (-4.5kg).

Aero includes a new adjustable wing that, although 8kg heavier than the MC20's unit, increases rear downforce from 110kg to 170kg at 280km/h. At the same speed, front downforce increases from 35kg to 130kg.

Performance claims have the GT2 Stradale hitting 100km/h in 2.8 seconds –shaving 0.1 seconds off the MC20's time – with a top speed of 324km/h. It rides on 245/35 R20 front and 305/30 R20 rubber.