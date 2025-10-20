Maserati has confirmed pricing, specifications and local arrival timings for its eagerly awaited 2026 MCPura supercar, which will arrive in Australian showrooms early next year – just six months after its global unveiling.

The new MCPura, successor to the acclaimed MC20, will launch with two body styles: a closed-roof coupe and an open-top convertible known as the Cielo. Both models will be produced in limited numbers, with strong early interest expected from collectors and new buyers alike.

In Australia, the coupe will be priced from $450,000 plus on-road costs, while the Cielo will start from $520,000 plus on-roads. Maserati Australia and New Zealand General Manager Grant Barling said the initial allocation would be strictly limited.

“We know Maserati enthusiasts have been waiting for the MCPura since it was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July,” Mr Barling said. “We are delighted to secure a limited number of vehicles for our first production orders, and interest has already been strong from both loyal Maserati customers and those new to the brand.”

The MCPura is manufactured in Modena, Italy – the historic home of Maserati – at the Viale Ciro Menotti factory. This facility also produces the GT2 Stradale and will soon build the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, reinforcing Modena’s status as the home of Maserati’s supercar engineering and craftsmanship.

Central to the MCPura’s performance is a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis – the same high-strength, low-weight material used in Formula One. Beneath the rear engine cover lies Maserati’s in-house developed Nettuno 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, producing a formidable 463kW and 720Nm.

This powertrain – the first Maserati-developed engine since 2000 – incorporates patented F1-derived pre-chamber combustion technology with twin spark plugs, contributing to a blistering 0–100km/h time of just 2.9 seconds.

Maserati claims equally impressive stopping performance, with the MCPura capable of braking from 100km/h to a standstill in just 33 metres, thanks to race-tuned suspension and high-performance braking systems.

Signature butterfly doors feature across both variants, enhancing the car’s dramatic presence while revealing exposed carbon-fibre sections of the chassis – a visual reminder of its racing DNA. The exterior colour range now includes more than 30 finishes, with select areas of bodywork intentionally left uncovered to highlight the carbon-fibre construction.

The MCPura Cielo adds an extra layer of exclusivity with its innovative PDLC (polymer-dispersed liquid crystal) glass roof – the first in its class able to switch from opaque to transparent in a single second. This allows occupants to enjoy open-air ambience even when the roof is closed.

Maserati’s Chief Operating Officer Santo Ficili said the car symbolises the brand’s future while celebrating its Modena heritage.

“Modena is not just our headquarters; it forms part of our identity,” he said at the model’s unveiling. “From there, we proudly tell the story of Italian excellence and luxury.”

With Australian deliveries locked in for early 2025 and allocations strictly limited, Maserati says the MCPura is poised to become one of the most exclusive and sought-after supercars in the country.